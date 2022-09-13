Panthers down Knights as the rains fall

FERRUM - Ferrum College’s men’s soccer team found the back of the net three times in the opening half Saturday night in its 4-2 defeat of Southern Virginia University in a non-conference match at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The contest, which was played during a constant rain, was the Panthers’ 2022 home opener.

The two rivals combined for five, first-half goals with the Panthers (2-1) leading 3-2 at intermission.

Keyon George gave the Knights a 1-0 edge by netting an unassisted goal at 8:33.

The Panthers answered with goals by Leo Galpin, who converted a penalty kick at 22:21 to square the count, Amanuel Walie and Damiano Laduca, both of which were unassisted, in the 26th and 27th minutes.

The Knights cut the deficit to one, 3-2, when Tanner Gonder scored an unassisted goal at 39:21.

Galpin answered with his second goal of the match when he converted a second penalty kick at 66:59.

“It was a big night for our young group and I could not be more proud. While we had a few moments where we lost focused, I thought, overall, we were fantastic on the ball and off it,’’ second-year Panthers head coach Matt Cureton said.

“I hope this game showed the boys they should believe in their ability and what we can achieve as a group.’’

The Panthers attained advantages in shots (21-3), shots on goal (9-2) and corner kicks (7-2).

Each team committed an offsides violation, and Ferrum was charged with eight fouls to seven for Southern Virginia (0-3-1).

Ferrum goalkeeper Daniel Golden (2-1) played 65 minutes in net and didn’t register a save. His counterpart, Sean Gutzman (0-3-1) totaled four saves in 90 minutes of action.

Galpin (3), Laduca, (3) and Nicholas (4) combined for 10 shots, six of which were on goal.

The Panthers return to action tonight (Wednesday, Sept. 14) against Methodist (N.C.) University.

Match time is 7 p.m. at Penn-Roediger Field.

Ferrum women win first match of season

HARRISONBURG - Four players accounted for the scoring Saturday as Ferrum College’s women’s soccer team won its first match of the season, 4-2 over Eastern Mennonite University.

The Panthers (1-2-1) and the Royals (0-3-1) are Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foes, but the contest was a non-league encounter.

Ferrum led 3-1 at intermission and each team netted a goal after halftime.

The Panthers tallied their first three goals in the initial 25 minutes of the match to build a 3-0 lead.

Ashlynn Mitcham, Jamie Adams and Sydney Miller, courtesy of an assist from Allison Setlak, scored the goals.

Amiah Carter stopped the possible shutout when she scored for the Royals at 30:25.

In the second half, Setlik tallied the Panthers’ last goal in the 70th minute to finish their scoring.

EMU’s Olivia Daike scored her team’s final goal in the 87th minute.

“We fought hard wanted it. We worked well together and deserved a good result,’’ Ferrum head coach Erin Saleeby said.

“I am proud of the team for seeing out a scrappy and rainy game.’’

The Panthers held advantages in shots (14-8) and shots on goal (8-5) at match’s end, while the Royals had an edge in corner kicks (8-4).

Adams, Setlak and Mitcham combined for eight shots, five of which were on goal.

Ferrum goalkeeper Ali Austin (1-2-1) played the entire match and collected three saves.

EMU goalkeeper Aja Laun (0-3-1) totaled four saves in 90 minutes of action.