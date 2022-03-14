 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE TENNIS

Panthers drop a pair in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE - Ferrum College's men's tennis team dropped a pair of non-conference matches Friday, falling 5-3 to Maryville (Tenn.) College and 8-1 to Johnson (Tenn.) University.

The Panthers are 1-7.

In the match against Maryville, Patrick Marsh, Jacob Glass and William Davis, competing in singles at position Nos. 2, 3 and 5 were victorious.

Marsh, the Panthers' No. 2 player, bested Cooper Newman in three sets 6-1, 2-6, 1-0  (10-8 super tiebreak).

Glass swept Jonah Hedges, 6-1, 6-3 and Davis topped Ben Wyrick, 6-3, 6-1.

Maryville (2-4) won two singles matches and swept doubles play.

The No. 6 singles match was not completed.

Eight-game pro sets were played in doubles.

Glass was Ferrum's lone winner in singles in the match against Johnson. He rallied from a first-set loss for a 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-4 super tiebreak) victory over Jacob Keeling.

Four of Johnson's five singles wins were decided in straight sets won by these scores: 6-4, 6-3 (No. 1), 7-5, 7-5 (No. 2), 6-1, 6-2 (No. 4) and 6-1, 7-6 (9-7) (No. 3).

Johnson claimed an eight-game pro set victory at No. 6 (8-6) and swept three, eight-game pro set matches in doubles: 8-4 (No. 1), 8-4 (No. 2) and 8-1 (No. 3).

Ferrum's next match is Saturday in Staunton against Mary Baldwin University. Match time is 2 p.m.

Ferrum women split non-league doubleheader

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Ferrum College's women's tennis team split a Friday non-conference doubleheader, defeating Maryville (Tenn.) College, 6-2, and falling to Johnson (Tenn.) University, 9-0.

The Panthers (3-5) won four singles matches and two doubles events in the triumph over the Scots (1-4).

Ferrum's wins at position Nos. 5 and 6 singles and No. 3 doubles were by forfeit.

In singles, Megan Scott won its straight sets at No. 2, 6-3, 6-1, and Madison Wright rallied from a first-set loss at No. 3 for a 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 1-0 (11-9) victory.

Against Johnson (8-6), two singles matches - at Nos. 4 and 5 - were decided by 10-point, third-set tiebreakers.

The four other singles matches were decided in straight sets.

The Royals swept doubles play winning matches by 8-1, 8-5 and 8-0 counts.

Ferrum's next match is Sunday, March 20 against Virginia Wesleyan University.

Match time in Virginia Beach is 10 a.m.

