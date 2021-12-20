Panthers drop consecutive outings in Hampden-Sydney Classic

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY - Ferrum College was held to 11 points after intermission Sunday in an 86-55 non-conference men's basketball setback to the University of Mary Washington in the Hampden-Sydney College Classic.

The Panthers led 44-42 at intermission, but were outscored by 33 points, 44-11, in the second half.

The Panthers' halftime lead was their last one. The Eagles scored the first five points of the second half and never trailed thereafter.

Ferrum (4-6) suffered its fifth straight loss.

The Panthers failed to score in the last 8:06.

Mary Washington (9-3) finished the game on a 16-0 run.

Ra'Shawn Cook led Mary Washington with a game-best 29 points.

Riley Welch finished with 15 points and Da'Shawn Cook totaled 13 points and nine rebounds.

For Ferrum, Michael Spraggins netted 14 points and pulled down eight rebounds.

Kajuan Madden-McAfee tallied 10 points and Taqwain Drummond passed out four assists.

Mary Washington made 47.5% (29 of 61) of its field-goal attempts and held Ferrum to 31.7% (19 of 60) shooting.

The Eagles finished the game with advantages in rebounds (43-32), assists (19-14), points off turnovers (20-5), second-chance points (23-8), points in the paint (24-16), fast break points (16-2) and bench points (20-15).

The Panthers committed 13 turnovers to the Eagles' 12.

Ferrum's next game is Friday, Dec. 31 at Brevard (N.C.) College. The New Year's Eve contest is set for a 2 p.m. tip off.

Maryville whips Ferrum by 37, 84-47

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY - Maryville (Tenn.) College scored in the 40s in both halves Saturday and held Ferrum College in the 20s en route to an 84-47 non-conference men's basketball triumph over the Panthers in the Hampden-Sydney Classic.

The Scots (8-1), ranked No. 23 nationally in NCAA Division III, led 44-26, at halftime and outscored the Panthers (4-5), 40-21, after intermission.

Ferrum suffered its fourth straight loss.

Two of those setbacks are in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play.

The Scots nearly doubled the Panthers in field goals made (35 to 18).

Maryville crafted its halftime lead on the strength of a 15-2 run that ended the first half.

Maryville made 47.9% (35 of 73) of its shots from the field as opposed to Ferrum's 28.6% (18 of 63).

The Scots held edges in assists (18-7), points off turnovers (35-7), points in the paint (36-18) fast break points (20-6) and bench points (27-10) at game's end.

The Panthers did win the rebounding battle, 45-44.

But, Ferrum committed 25 turnovers to 12 for Maryville.

JR Sanders led the Scots with 15 points and four assists.

Also, Myles Rasnick netted 13 points and distributed six assists and Felix Uadiale tallied 12 points and pulled down nine rebounds.

Kajuan Madden-McAfee scored 17 points and grabbed three rebounds for the Panthers, while Darius Kemp finished with seven points and five rebounds.

Also, Taqwain Drummond corralled eight rebounds and Hunter Ladler distributed two assists.