Panthers drop fourth in a row, 6-4 to Cougars

FERRUM - Averett University scored four runs in the first two innings, including three in the first frame, in a 6-4 non-conference baseball victory over Ferrum College Thursday at W.B. Adams Field.

The Panthers (13-22), who suffered their fourth straight loss, closed the gap to one run twice: 3-2 after the opening stanza and 4-3 after three innings before falling.

A ground out and two-run home run by Avery Spicer enabled the Cougars to craft a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Bryce Thacher drove in both of Ferrum's first-inning runs with a single and Ozzie Torres belted a solo home run in the Panthers' third.

Averett (11-23) scored single runs in the fifth and sixth on a base hit and a ground out.

Trailing 6-3, Justin Brady drove in the Panthers' final run on a single to right field.

Besides Spicer's home run, the Cougars got doubles from Nolan Maccabe and Drew Rabon.

Ferrum also collected three extra base hits: doubles by Nick Funk and Grayson Chitwood (Franklin County) and Torres' home run.

Averett starter David Asbill (4-2) worked seven innings for the victory. He permitted seven hits and three runs, while striking out two.

Spicer earned his first save of the season. He was 1 of 4 with two RBIs.

Maccabe was 3 of 5 with three runs.

Ferrum starter Devin Boothe (1-4) was charged with the loss. He surrendered seven hits, one walk and four earned runs, while striking out one in 1 1/3 innings.

Torres was 2 of 5 with two runs.

Thacker was 1 of 4 with two RBIs and he pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief.

Scoring surges guide Panthers to 15-goal win

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Ferrum College produced scoring runs of nine goals and 10 goals and shut out Guilford (N.C.) College after intermission Thursday in a 19-4 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's lacrosse victory and Armfield Athletic Center.

The Panthers (6-8, 3-4 ODAC) used their nine-goal scoring surge to erase a 2-0 deficit.

Ferrum led 9-4 at halftime, then the Panthers outscored the Quakers (4-10, 1-5 ODAC) 10-0 after intermission.

Four players accounted for 14 Ferrum goals.

Willow Cooper paced the Panthers with five goals, while Micaela Harvey (Franklin County), Reagan Aldridge and Natalie Hughes each netted three goals.

Tyler Harvey (Franklin County) passed out a match-best four assists, while Micaela Harvey and Aldridge each distributed two assists.

Goalkeeper Faith Chubbuck (4-6) recorded five saves in 60 minutes of play, and Erin Reynolds claimed possession of six ground balls.

For Guilford, Kellie Pearson scored two goals and Kylie Horn and Maggie Hartnett each total one.

Horn distributed one assist.

Goalkeeper Zenna Carson (4-10) finished with 10 saves in 60 minutes of action, and Hartnett claimed possession of five ground balls.

Ferrum outshot Guilford, 37-15, and won possession of 26 ground balls to 15 for Guilford.

The Panthers were 16 of 20 in clears as opposed to the Quakers' 15 of 20 clip.

Guilford committed 18 turnovers to Ferrum's 14.

The Panthers had one player-advantage scoring opportunity, but failed to convert.

Moore is named new cheerleading coach

FERRUM - Katelyn Moore has been hired as Ferrum College's new head cheerleading coach, college officials said in a prepared statement released Thursday.

Also, Moore serves as an admissions counselor at the college.

Moore is past head cheerleading coach at Radford University, a volunteer assistant coach at Virginia Tech.

Also, Moore once served as a special education teacher at Ferrum Elementary School.

Moore has been a head stunt and cheerleading coach at Tiffin (Ohio) University and head cheerleading coach at Webber International (Fla.) University, State University of New York (SUNY) Cortland and State University of New York (SUNY) Oswego.

Moore replaces T.J. Agree in the position.

"...Katelyn brings a wider breath of experience as a head coach at multiple collegiate programs. That experience, as well as her time as a (NCAA) Division III student-athlete will serve (us) well as we look to continually grow our cheerleading program,'' Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak said.

Moore received her bachelor's in political science and public affairs from Elmira (N.Y.) College in 2017.

Moore was a cheerleader for the Soaring Eagles' national-ranked competition squad for four years.

While at Elmira, Moore earned All-America accolades and was chosen Female Athlete of the Year in 2017.

Roanoke sweeps Ferrum in softball

SALEM - Roanoke College, ranked No. 20 nationally in NCAA Division III softball, swept Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) doubleheader Thursday at the James I. Moyer Sports Complex, winning 1-0 and 10-2 in six innings.

The Maroons scored the game's lone run in the first game in the bottom of the second inning.

Roanoke, coached by Ferrum alumnus and former baseball player Mike Mitchell, outhit Ferrum, 6-1, and benefited from the game's lone error committed by the Panthers.

Jada Karnes earned the victory from inside the pitching circle by crafting a one-hit shutout that featured eight strikeouts.

The Panthers didn't register a hit until the seventh inning when Breanna Weaver (Franklin County) stymied Karnes' no-hit bid with a single through the left side.

Panthers starter Lyndsey Sears was charged with the loss.

In six innings, Sears surrendered six hits, three walks and one earned run, while striking out four.

All six of Roanoke's hits were singles.

In the second game, Roanoke built a 5-0 lead after two innings - the Maroons maufactured four runs in the first inning.

The Panthers scored their first run in the fourth, then the Maroons responded with two runs in their half of the frame to push the spread to six runs, 7-1.

Ferrum tallied a run in he top of the sixth before Roanoke secured the win with a three-run sixth.

The Maroons outhit thePanthers, 11-5, and won despite committing two errors, while the Panthers were charged with one defensive miscue.

Bayley Cunningham drove in a run for the Panthers with a base hit and Erin Nelson drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Kloe Bacon and Skyler Swaney each smacked a double.

Ferrum starter Maggie McCray did not retire a batter in the first inning, thus she did not officially pitch any part of an inning. She allowed one hit, three walks and four earned runs.

Madison Counts belted a home run for the Maroons and Meri Bostic and Rachel Sirbaugh each hit a double.

Kate Houle was 3 of 4 with two RBIs.

Starter Ahanan Hester earned the victory, working four innings.

Hester permitted four hits, five walks and an earned run, while striking out one.

Ferrum has lost four straight games, all in conference play.