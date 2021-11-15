Panthers drop second straight game, 81-55

Also, Mya Coleman netted 14 points and Mekayla Clark totaled 12.

Mary Moran grabbed a game-best 10 rebounds.

Jacy Marvin led the Panthers with 15 points, while Aisha Martin and Kayla Cabiness each scored 14.

DeMeisha Canada netted five points and pulled down a team-best seven rebounds.

Mary Baldwin won the rebounding battle, 49-27.

Twenty of Mary Baldwin's 32 field goals were produced by assist, while Ferrum finished the game with eight assists.

Mary Baldwin had advantages in points off turnovers (29-14), second-chance points (6-4), points in the paint (38-10) and bench points (37-0) at game's end.

Mary Baldwin committed 23 turnovers to Ferrum's 19.

"For us to get better and start getting the results we want, we have to be much better on the defensive side of the ball. It starts with transition defense. We gave up way too many run outs,'' Harvey said.

"In the half court, we need to be more consistent at staying in front and more committed to helping in our gaps.

"Most importantly, we can't let our missed shots on offense determine how hard we play on defense.