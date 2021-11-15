Panthers drop second straight game, 81-55

STAUNTON - Mary Baldwin University limited Ferrum College to 24 second-half points Sunday in an 81-55 defeat of the Panthers in a non-conference women's basketball contest.
Mary Baldwin (4-0) remains undefeated with the win, while Ferrum (1-2) suffers its second-straight loss.
Mary Baldwin led by seven points, 38-31, at intermission and outscored the Panthers, 25-16, in the third period to push the spread to 16 points, 63-47, at the start of the fourth quarter.
Mary Baldwin won the final, 10-minute frame, 18-8.
Mary Baldwin led by one point, 18-17, at the end of the first quarter. A 20-14 second-stanza surge enabled Mary Baldwin to build its halftime advantage.
"I saw some good things from our team. Offensively, we are getting better and we are starting to see some things that will help. We need to continue to improve in our shot selection and we need to finish better around the basket,'' Panthers head coach Bryan Harvey said.
The Panthers made 28.3% (17 of 60) of their shots from the floor.
Mary Baldwin placed four players in double figures and converted 54.2% (32 of 59) of its shots from the field.
A'Cetta Farrait tallied a game-best 16 points, while Demet Saygili scored 15 and distributed a game-best nine assists.
Also, Mya Coleman netted 14 points and Mekayla Clark totaled 12.
Mary Moran grabbed a game-best 10 rebounds.
Jacy Marvin led the Panthers with 15 points, while Aisha Martin and Kayla Cabiness each scored 14.
DeMeisha Canada netted five points and pulled down a team-best seven rebounds.
Mary Baldwin won the rebounding battle, 49-27.
Twenty of Mary Baldwin's 32 field goals were produced by assist, while Ferrum finished the game with eight assists.
Mary Baldwin had advantages in points off turnovers (29-14), second-chance points (6-4), points in the paint (38-10) and bench points (37-0) at game's end.
Mary Baldwin committed 23 turnovers to Ferrum's 19.
"For us to get better and start getting the results we want, we have to be much better on the defensive side of the ball. It starts with transition defense. We gave up way too many run outs,'' Harvey said.
"In the half court, we need to be more consistent at staying in front and more committed to helping in our gaps.
"Most importantly, we can't let our missed shots on offense determine how hard we play on defense.
"We will continue to work and we'll be a much better team in a few weeks,'' Harvey said.