Panthers, Eagles split doubleheader

BRIDGEWATER - Ferrum College and Bridgewater College split an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball doubleheader Sunday with the Panthers winning the first game, 2-0, and the Eagles took the second game, 12-0, in five innings.

In the first game, Ferrum (17-9, 7-3 ODAC) scored both of its runs in the top of the first inning.

Lyndsey Sears’ double to left centerfield drove in Breanna Weaver (Franklin County) and Arielle Eure.

The Panthers outhit the Eagles (19-13, 9-3 ODAC), 7-2, and played error-free defense, while the Eagles committed the game’s lone defensive miscue.

Sears was 3 of 3 at the plate and Kloe Bacon hit a double.

Sears (11-4) tossed a complete-game, two-hitter with four walks and four strikeouts.

For Bridgewater, starting pitcher Emma Killion (6-5) threw a complete game in defeat.

Killion allowed seven hits, two walks, two earned runs and one strikeout.

In the second game, Bridgewater collected nine hits to Ferrum’s three, and the Eagles benefited from three Panthers’ errors, while committing one defensive blunder.

Bridgewater scored four runs in the bottom of the second, two in the last of the third and six in the bottom of the fourth.

Ferrum enters this week's action in third place in the conference standings, one game in arrears to Randolph-Macon College and Bridgewater, both of which are tied for first with 9-3 league marks.

Only one game in the loss column separates the conference's top six teams.

Virginia Wesleyan University, University of Lynchburg and Roanoke College each has four conference setbacks.

Ferrum entertains Guilford (N.C.) College Wednesday in an ODAC doubleheader.

Game times are 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at American National Bank Field.

Panthers sweep Eastern Mennonite

HARRISONBURG - Ferrum College swept Eastern Mennonite University Saturday in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball doubleheader, winning 5-2 and 15-8.

In the first game, the Panthers overcame a 1-0 deficit by scoring a run in the top of the third and two in the top of the fifth.

Trailing 3-1, the Royals (17-8-1, 3-7 ODAC) manufactured their final run in the bottom of the sixth.

The Panthers tallied their final two runs in the top of the seventh.

Ferrum outhit Eastern Mennonite, 6-4, and played error-free defense, while the Royals committed the game’s lone miscue.

Eastern Mennonite scored the game’s initial run on a solo home run by Bri Allen.

Ferrum tied the count when Kassie Widner came home on a sacrifice fly by Myia Smith’s sacrifice fly to leftfield.

In the fifth, Breanna Weaver (Franklin County) belted a triple to centerfield brought Arielle Eure and Smith home.

Allen scored on a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

In the seventh, Skyler Swaney sprinted home on a wild pitch and Widner dashed home on a passed ball.

Widner also smacked a triple.

Weaver and Carly Nelson each was 2 of 3 at the plate.

Lyndsey Sears tossed a complete-game, four-hitter. She allowed a walks and two earned runs, while striking out five.

Eastern Mennonite’s Emily Campbell (9-3) three a complete-game, but was chasrged with the loss. She surrendered six hits, two walks and four earned runs, while striking out five.

In the second game, the Panthers outhit the Royals, 15-12, and won despite committing four errors, while the Royals made three defensive blunders.

The Panthers scored two runs in the first, one in the fourth and four each in the fifth, sixth and seventh.

The Royals tallied three runs in the second, one in the fourth and four in the sixth.