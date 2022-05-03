Panthers end ODAC skid, win 9-7

LYNCHBURG – Ballard Earley netted three goals and Nathan Piggott tallied two Saturday to lead Ferrum College’s men’s lacrosse team to a 9-7 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) triumph over Randolph College in the Panthers’ 2022 season finale.

The Panthers held a three-goal, 8-5, advantage after Justin Carroll scored an unassisted goal with 4:49 left in the third quarter.

The WildCats (1-15, 0-10 ODAC) cut the deficit to one goal, 8-7, after tallies by Sean Landis with 2:59 left in the third quarter and Zach Miller with 10:40 remaining.

Ferrum finished the scoring with 6:30 left when Michael Paolicelli scored an unassisted goal.

With the win, Ferrum (4-11, 1-9 ODAC) ends a 17-match conference losing streak; its last league victory prior to Saturday came on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Randolph’s expense, 19-6, in a match played at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Panthers broke a 2-2 deadlock by outscoring the WildCats, 4-3, in the second stanza to produce a 6-5 edge at intermission.

Miller finished with three goals and an assist, while Landis finished with two goals and an assist.

Tyler Johnson distributed two assists.

Goalkeeper William Olichney (1-13) played all 60 minutes and collected nine saves.

Carroll and Paolicelli each netted a goal for the Panthers, and Carroll passed out two assists and claimed possession of five ground balls.

Paolicelli passed out an assist.

Goalkeeper Brody Johnson (4-10) played the entire match and totaled nine saves.

Ferrum outshot Randolph, 32-28, and took possession of 16 ground balls to 15 for Randolph.

The Panthers were 18 of 24 in clears as opposed to the WildCats’20 of 26 clip.

Randolph committed 25 turnovers to 24 for Ferrum.

The WildCats won 11 face offs, while the Panthers won nine.

Ferrum was 1 of 7 in man-up scoring opportunities; Randolph was 0 of 4.