Panthers fall in second exhibition game to a Division I foe
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Panthers fall in second exhibition game to a Division I foe

Panthers fall in second exhibition game to a Division I foe.

Kajuan Madden-McAfee, shown driving to the basket past a pair of Randolph-Macon College defenders, scores a team-best 16 points in Ferrum College's exhibition-game loss to Coastal Carolina (S.C.) University, 101-73. The Panthers open regular-season play Saturday at home against Greensboro (N.C.) College. Tip off at William P. Swartz Gymnasium is 3 p.m.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

CONWAY, S.C. - Coastal Carolina (S.C.) University placed six players in double figures Tuesday in a 101-73 defeat of Ferrum College in its 2021-2022 men's basketball season opener.

The contest was an exhibition game for the NCAA Division III Panthers and does not count towards their record.

Last week, the Panthers lost to NCAA Division I Davidson (N.C.) College, 98-56.

The victory is the 799th of head coach Cliff Ellis' career.  The Coastal Carolina bench boss is a former head coach in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) at Clemson and in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) at Auburn.

Ferrum has never defeated a Division I opponent, either in a regular-season game or an exhibition contest.

The Panthers came close twice: against Campbell (N.C.) University in 1992, the year in which Ferrum won the USA South Athletic Conference championship and played two games in the Division III tournament during the coaching tenure of Bill Pullen, and against Winston-Salem (N.C.) State University when the Rams competed in Division I during the coaching term of Bill Tharp.

Ferrum converted 43 percent of its shots from the field, hit 11 of 30 3-point field goal tries and was 10 of 10 from the free-throw line.

The Panthers placed four players in double figures.

Kajuan Madden-McAfee netted a team-best 16 points, 12 of which he tallied by swishing four 3-pointers.

Also, Darius Kemp scored 15 points, James Smith Jr. totaled 13 and Taqwain Drummond finished with 11.

Coastal Carolina (1-0), which competes in the Sun Belt Conference, made almost 50 percent of its shots, was 10 of 30 from the 3-point arc, 13 of 16 from the free-throw line and won the rebounding battle, 41-35.

Coastal Carolina led 62-34 at intermission. Over the closing 20 minutes, the teams played to a 39-39 stalemate.

Coastal Carolina shot 62.2 percent from the field in the opening half.

Coastal Carolina placed six players in double figures.

Essam Mostafa led Coastal Carolina with 24 points, followed by Vince Cole with 16, Ebrima Dibba with 15, Rudi William with 14 and  Josh Uduje with 13.

Cole scored all of his points in the first half on a 6 of 8 shooting display; he made 4 of 5 3-point attempts.

Mostafa scored 12 points and pulled down seven of his game-best 14 rebounds in the first half.

Dibba produced seven points, three rebounds and seven assists in the first half.

Ferrum opens its 2021-2022 season Saturday at home against Greensboro (N.C.) College.

Tip off is 3 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

