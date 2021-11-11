Panthers fall in second exhibition game to a Division I foe.

CONWAY, S.C. - Coastal Carolina (S.C.) University placed six players in double figures Tuesday in a 101-73 defeat of Ferrum College in its 2021-2022 men's basketball season opener.

The contest was an exhibition game for the NCAA Division III Panthers and does not count towards their record.

Last week, the Panthers lost to NCAA Division I Davidson (N.C.) College, 98-56.

The victory is the 799th of head coach Cliff Ellis' career. The Coastal Carolina bench boss is a former head coach in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) at Clemson and in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) at Auburn.

Ferrum has never defeated a Division I opponent, either in a regular-season game or an exhibition contest.

The Panthers came close twice: against Campbell (N.C.) University in 1992, the year in which Ferrum won the USA South Athletic Conference championship and played two games in the Division III tournament during the coaching tenure of Bill Pullen, and against Winston-Salem (N.C.) State University when the Rams competed in Division I during the coaching term of Bill Tharp.

Ferrum converted 43 percent of its shots from the field, hit 11 of 30 3-point field goal tries and was 10 of 10 from the free-throw line.