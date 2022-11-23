Panthers finish 1-2 at Star City Classic

SALEM - Ferrum College's men's wrestling team finished 1-2 at the Star City Classic Presented by the United States Marine Corps (USMC), hosted by Roanoke College at the Cregger Center.

The Panthers defeated Huntingdon (Ala.) College, 35-9, and lost to University of Mount Olive (N.C.) University, 38-9, and Thomas More (Ky.) College, 32-21.

Ferrum won seven bouts in its match against Huntingdon.

Claiming victories were Trent Proctor (forfeit, 125 pounds); Rubyn Semedo (major decision, 23-9, 133 pounds); Levi Englman (technical fall, 17-0,141 pounds); Hayden Funck (forfeit, 149 pounds), Elijah Martin (forfeit, 157 pounds), Braden Homsey (pin in 1:21, 197 pounds); and Rayshawn Dixon (decision 6-2 , 285 pounds).

Against Mount Olive, Proctor (by decision 4-3), and Dixon (injury to opponent) won bouts.

Against Thomas More, Semedo (by forfeit); Englman (by technical fall, 16-1); Joey Olalde (by major decision 10-1 at 184 pounds); and Homsey (by pin in 1:21) were Ferrum's winners.

Individuals competing for Ferrum were Adrian Samano (3-2 record, fourth place finish at 125 pounds with a pin and a major decision); Andres Ramirez (1-2 at 141 pounds); Jonathan Ward (1-1 at 141 pounds); Alexis Fidalgo (0-2 at 165 pounds); Dustin Martinez-Skarin (0-2 at 165 pounds); Johnny Black (2-1, second-place finish with a pin at 197 pounds); Ethan Fragoso (0-2 at 197 pounds), Russell Endicott (0-2 at 197 pounds); George Mitchell (2-2, fourth-place finish at 285 pounds); and Trent Ray (1-2 with a pin at 285 pounds).

Ferrum's next dual match is Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Greensboro (N.C.) College at 7 p.m.

Dixon is honored by ODAC

FOREST - For the second week in a row, Ferrum College's Rayshawn Dixon has been selected Wrestler of the Week in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

Dixon, who competes at 285 pounds, earned the weekly accolade for wrestlers in the 165 pounds and heavier weight classes.

Dixon won the 285-pound class at the Cougar Open, Sunday, Nov. 13 at Averett University in Danville. He finished 4-0 in the tournament he won two bouts by decision and one each by major decision and and pin.

Dixon bested Liberty University's Joshua Herman, 16-4, then he defeat Caleb Hartung of Apprentice by pin at 1:44. In the semifinals, he topped Roanoke College's Joshua Mancia, 3-1, and in the finals, edged Apprentice's Peter Cortapassol, 2-1.

Ferrum women fall in home opener

FERRUM - Ferrum College's women's wrestling team claimed victories in two bouts Friday in a 25-10 loss to Liberty University at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The contest was the 2022-2023 season opener for both teams, the home opener for the Panthers and the debut for new Ferrum head coach Connor Lapresi.

Jazmene Molina at 130 pounds and Skie Roulo at 143 pounds won their bouts by pin.

Liberty was triumphant in five bouts and there were double forfeits in three bouts.

Also, there were 10 exhibition bouts, eight of which were won by Ferrum.