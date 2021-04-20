Panthers, Generals split in ODAC play

Ferrum responded with 10 unanswered runs—two in the second, one in the third and seven in seventh.

Washington and Lee manufactured four runs in the eighth inning and two in the ninth.

The Generals outhit the Panthers, 14-8, and benefited from three Ferrum errors, while committing one defensive blunder.

Yarbrough drove in Ozzie Torres with a ground out in the bottom of the first.

In the second, Sherfey scored on a Washington and Lee error and Rufus Hurdle came home on a Greenway double.

Leading 3-1, Grayson Reed came home on a Jackson Horton ground ball to second to push the spread to three runs.

In Ferrum’s seven-run seventh, Yarbrough and Chitwood drove in runs with singles and Sherfey, Hurdle, Torres and Greenway were credited with RBIs after drawing bases-loaded walks.

Former Franklin County prep performer Devon Boothe (1-4) earned the first win of his career.

Boothe yielded 12 hits and five earned runs in eight innings.

Thomas Haller (0-3) was charged with the loss for Washington and Lee after surrendering four hits and four runs, two of which were earned.