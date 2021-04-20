Panthers, Generals split in ODAC play

FERRUM—Ferrum College turned a three-run lead into a 10-run advantage to earn a split of an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball doubleheader against Washington and Lee University Saturday at W.B. Adams Field.
The Panthers (6-18, 3-12 ODAC) dropped the first game, 4-2, and won the second contest, 11-7.
The win in the second game was a milestone one for Ferrum skipper Ryan Brittle—the 150th of his head coaching career.
Brittle, who is in his eighth year in charge of the Panthers, has been Ferrum’s head coach since the 2014 campaign.
To date, Ferrum has won 893 games during its NCAA Division III tenure, which began in 1986.
Ferrum honored its 12 seniors prior to the start of the first game: Mitch Custer, Josh Greenway, Ty Lam, Brayden Moore, Jon Munsey, Darden Eure-Parrish, Carlton Reed, Grey Sherfey, Jacob Tomlin, Austin Vernon, Ethan Westgate and Matt Yarbrough.
In the first game, the Panthers led 1-0 after tallying its initial run in the bottom of the second.
The Generals (5-11, 5-11 ODAC) erased the deficit by scoring one run in the top of the fourth and two runs in the top of the fifth.
Ferrum scored its last run in the bottom of the fifth.
Washington and Lee manufactured its final run in the top of the seventh.
The Generals outhit the Panthers, 13-3.
Ferrum committed the game’s lone error.
Grayson Chitwood (Franklin County) scored the Panthers’ first run on a wild pitch.
The Generals scored their first run in the fourth on a base hit by Mitchell Salvino.
Luke Czepiel drove in Jason Volpicelli in the fifth inning to break the stalemate. Later, Brian Wickman scored on a wild pitch.
A single by Justin Brady enabled Greenway to score the Panthers’ final run.
The count was 3-2 until Zack Perkins tallied Washington and Lee’s last run in the top of the seventh.
Perkins had a double for the Generals.
Ferrum starter Will Davis (2-3) was charged with the loss. In seven innings, he allowed 12 hits and three earned runs.
Washington and Lee’s Mason Shuffler (1-0) claimed the victory. He yielded three hits and two earned runs in five innings of work.
In the second game, Ferrum took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, then Washington and Lee squared the count in the top of the second.
Ferrum responded with 10 unanswered runs—two in the second, one in the third and seven in seventh.
Washington and Lee manufactured four runs in the eighth inning and two in the ninth.
The Generals outhit the Panthers, 14-8, and benefited from three Ferrum errors, while committing one defensive blunder.
Yarbrough drove in Ozzie Torres with a ground out in the bottom of the first.
In the second, Sherfey scored on a Washington and Lee error and Rufus Hurdle came home on a Greenway double.
Leading 3-1, Grayson Reed came home on a Jackson Horton ground ball to second to push the spread to three runs.
In Ferrum’s seven-run seventh, Yarbrough and Chitwood drove in runs with singles and Sherfey, Hurdle, Torres and Greenway were credited with RBIs after drawing bases-loaded walks.
Former Franklin County prep performer Devon Boothe (1-4) earned the first win of his career.
Boothe yielded 12 hits and five earned runs in eight innings.
Thomas Haller (0-3) was charged with the loss for Washington and Lee after surrendering four hits and four runs, two of which were earned.
For the Generals, Salvino hit a double, while Perkins and Chapin Bassi each smacked a triple.
Eight-run frame propels Bridgewater, 13-10
FERRUM—Bridgewater College scored eight runs in the top of the sixth inning Thursday to break open a one-run contest and defeat Ferrum College 13-10 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball game at W.B. Adams Field.
With the win, the Eagles (8-8, 7-7 ODAC) capture the league series, 2-0, and square their overall and conference records.
Ferrum’s loss is its fourth in a row, all in ODAC play.
Trailing 13-4, the Panthers rallied for a run in their half of the sixth, three runs in the seventh and two in the eighth.
Ferrum (5-17, 2-11 ODAC) outhit Bridgewater, 12-11.
The Eagles won despite committing four errors, while the Panthers were charged with one defensive miscue.
Kevin Navedo (double three RBIs) led Bridgewater with three hits, while Brandan Hartman (RBI) and Jacob Grabeel each collected two and Jarret Biesecker, Brett Tharp (stolen base, RBI), Jonathan Sexton (double, sacrifice fly, two RBIs) and Jeffrey Snider (stolen base, RBI) had one.
For the Panthers, Rufus Hurdle, former Franklin County prep performer Grayson Chitwood (RBI), Matt Yarbrough (two RBI), Ozzie Torres and Justin Brady each recorded two hits, while Benjamin Thomas (stolen base, RBI) and Grayson Reed each had one.
Torres smacked a double and drove in a run and Brady belted a solo home run and stole a base.
Nick Griffin (1-0), the second of five Bridgewater pitchers, worked an inning of relief to earn his first win of the season. He permitted two hits and two runs, both of which were unearned, and hit a batter while striking out one.
Griffin faced seven hitters.
Ferrum starter Collin Bates (1-1) was charged with the loss. In five innings, he surrendered nine hits and five runs, all of which were earned. He struck out two and hit a batter.
Bates faced 25 batters.
The Panthers employed four relief pitchers.
Mitch Custer, the last of those relievers, worked three no-hit, shut-out innings. He struck out four of the nine batters he faced.
Bridgewater led 5-0 after scoring once in the first, twice in the second and twice in the third before Ferrum rallied for two runs in the third and two in the fourth.