Panthers get 'walk over' win over Bridgewater, face Roanoke in tournament semifinals

BRIDGEWATER - No. 9 seed Ferrum College has earned a “walk over” win in the quarterfinals of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament over No. 1 seed Bridgewater College due to COVID-19 pandeemioc protocols involving the Eagles.
Bridgewater confirmed its decision Friday, a day before Saturday’s contest and a day after the Panthers defeated No. 8 seed Randoplph College, 65-48, in a first-round game.
“I hate the situation for Bridgewater. They have had a good season and it’s not the way you want to advance in the tournament,’’ Panthers head coach Bryan Harvey said in an email.
“That being said, it’s exciting for us to advance and to have this opportunity for our kids. We wanted to take this tournament and use it to propel us into next season.
“We are still young and we have been in a lot of close games. Just learning how to win and how hard you have to compete night in and night out is big for us moving forward. Every opportunity we have to play and get better will help us grow,’’ Harvey said.
Ferrum (2-9) takes on. No. 4 seed Roanoke College (9-2), a quarterfinal-round winner over No. 5 seed Shenandoah University, 74-58, in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Tip off is 7:30 p.m. at the Cregger Center in Salem.
Tuesday's other semifinal matches No. 3 seed Washington and Lee University (5-2) against No. 2 seed University of Lynchburg (9-1) at 7 p.m. at John M. Turner Gymnasium in Lynchburg.
Lynchburg brings a nine-game winning streak into the contest. The Hornets defeated the Generals, 75-59, in the regular-season finale for both clubs at home.
The tournament’s championship game is set for Thursday at the site of the higher seed. If Ferrum advances to the finals, the Panthers will be on the road.
The Maroons defeated the Panthers, 105-59, during the regular season in a league contest played at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Bridgewater’s regular-season game at Ferrum was canceled too as was nine other Eagles' match-ups: contests against Mid-Atlantic Christian, Guilford (N.C.) College, Washington and Lee University, Eastern Mennonite University, Randolph, Randolph-Macon College, Roanoke and two against Southern Virginia University.
Harvey is a Roanoke alumnus and he led the Panthers to a victory in the first intercollegiate basketball game played at the Cregger Center.