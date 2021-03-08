Panthers get 'walk over' win over Bridgewater, face Roanoke in tournament semifinals

BRIDGEWATER - No. 9 seed Ferrum College has earned a “walk over” win in the quarterfinals of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament over No. 1 seed Bridgewater College due to COVID-19 pandeemioc protocols involving the Eagles.

Bridgewater confirmed its decision Friday, a day before Saturday’s contest and a day after the Panthers defeated No. 8 seed Randoplph College, 65-48, in a first-round game.

“I hate the situation for Bridgewater. They have had a good season and it’s not the way you want to advance in the tournament,’’ Panthers head coach Bryan Harvey said in an email.

“That being said, it’s exciting for us to advance and to have this opportunity for our kids. We wanted to take this tournament and use it to propel us into next season.

“We are still young and we have been in a lot of close games. Just learning how to win and how hard you have to compete night in and night out is big for us moving forward. Every opportunity we have to play and get better will help us grow,’’ Harvey said.