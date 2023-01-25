Panthers land Marlins in their nets, 57-45

FERRUM—Ferrum College took an 18-point lead into halftime after surrendering six points in the first quarter and six points in the second stanza in a 57-45 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball victory over Virginia Wesleyan University Saturday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Panthers placed three players in double figures, converted 49% (25 of 51) of their shots from the field and held the lead for 34 minutes, 35 seconds.

Ferrum’s Kayla Cabiness tallied a game-best 18 points on an 8 of 11 shooting display. She was 2 of 5 from the 3-point arc.

Also for the Panthers (7-11, 3-8 ODAC),Trina Lewis and Aisha Martin each netted 11 points and four others scored.

Cabiness, Lewis and Martin were a combined 18 of 28 (64.3%) from the field.

“We needed a win. When you look at the league, your are trying to position yourself for the tournament, so this was a game you feel like you’ve got to win.’’ Panthers head coach Bryan Harvey said. “I thought this was a big win, one that we needed.

“In the second half, they were down big and they didn’t stop,they kept fighting. They outscored us by six points (33-27). They continued to play hard, they didn’t quit.’’

The Marlins (6-12, 2-9 ODAC) were two points shy of placing four players in double figures.

Adaje Williams paced Virginia Wesleyan with 12 points and Logan Carter totaled 11 points, while Jada Norman and Sarah Ellis each scored nine points.

“In the first half, I thought we played with more poise, the ball moved and we got better shots. In the second half, (Virginia Wesleyan) picked up its defensive intensity up and I thought we were not as sharp offensively,’’ Harvey said. “We didn’t move and cut off the ball as well. I thought we tried to force some things instead of finding the open man. We let them hang around.’’

In terms of the tournament, the top 10 teams in the ODAC earn bids.

Seed Nos. 1-6 earn byes into the quarterfinals, while seed Nos. 7-10 play in the first round at the site of the better seed.

The Panthers were ranked ninth going into Tuesday’s conference contest at Eastern Mennonite University.

“We’ve played well in spurts, 20-minute spurts or 30-minute spurts, but we haven’t figured out how to put it together for 40 minutes. We are trying to figure that out,’’ Harvey said.

Ferrum led 30-12 at intermission.

“…We took quality shots and we made shots. We got good shots. That’s what you need,’’ Harvey said.

The Panthers produced a 12-0 surge in the second stanza and led by 19 points at the 7:31 mark of the third period.

Ferrum tallied 17 points from Virginia Wesleyan turnovers, scored 24 points in the paint, eight second-chance points, 10 fast break points and its bench held a 13-11 edge over the Marlins’ reserves.

The game featured one lead change and two ties.

Also, Ferrum held second-half leads of 35-20, 48-29, 50-34, 52-36 and 55-40,

Seventeen of the Panthers’ 25 field goals were produced by an assist.

Ferrum won the rebounding battle, 31-28.

Norman (2) and Carter (3) accounted for Virginia Wesleyan’s five 3-pointers, while Cabiness (2), Martin (1) and Erin Harden (1) accounted for Ferrum’s four treys.