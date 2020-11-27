Panthers On The Pitch

Ferrum College’s men’s soccer team returns to action during the second semester. Men’s soccer teams in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) are playing eight-match, unbalanced regular-season league schedules. Ferrum’s first match is against Randolph-Macon in Ashland on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The league’s top four teams advance to the ODAC’s postseason tournament, which is set for Thursday, April 8 (semifinals) and Sunday, April 11 (finals). All tournament matches are played at the site of the higher seed. The tournament winner claims the conference championship and a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.