Panthers On The Pitch
Panthers On The Pitch

  • Updated
Ferrum College’s men’s soccer team returns to action during the second semester. Men’s soccer teams in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) are playing eight-match, unbalanced regular-season league schedules. Ferrum’s first match is against Randolph-Macon in Ashland on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The league’s top four teams advance to the ODAC’s postseason tournament, which is set for Thursday, April 8 (semifinals) and Sunday, April 11 (finals). All tournament matches are played at the site of the higher seed. The tournament winner claims the conference championship and a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.

