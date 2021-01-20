Panthers open ODAC play with preseason championship favorite

FOREST - Reigning league champion Randolph-Macon College is the preseason favorite to capture this year's Old Dominion Athletic Conference men's basketball title according to a preseason coaches poll released Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets are a year removed from a 28-2 finish, which included two victories in the NCAA Division III tournament before the event was canceled prior to the "Sweet 16'' because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of the season, the Yellow Jackets were ranked No. 3 nationally.

The Yellow Jackets were 15-1 in conference play last season, losing only to Guilford (N.C.) College, which won the 2019 league title and advanced to the "Elite Eight'' of the Division III tournament.

Randolph-Macon garnered 10 first-place votes and 142 points in the poll.

Conference play begins Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets, ranked No. 1 in Basketball Times Preseason Top 20, visit William P. Swartz Gymnasium for their league opener, a 2 p.m. matinee against Ferrum College, which was tabbed for an eighth-place finish in the poll.

The Panthers, who are in their third season of ODAC play, finished 15-12 last season and reached the quarterfinals of the league's postseason tournament.