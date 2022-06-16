 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Panthers open season on a Thursday under the lights

Panthers open season on a Thursday under the lights

Ferrum College's football team plays Muskingum (Sept. 10), Hampden-Sydney College (Oct. 8), Washington and Lee University (Oct. 15), BVridgewater College (Oct. 29) and Averett University (Nov. 12) at W.B. Adams Stadium this season.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

FERRUM -  Ferrum College's football team opens its 2022 season with a Thursday night road game, followed by nine encounters with afternoon kickoff times.

The start times for all games were released this week by the college's department of athletics.

The Panthers opener on Thursday, Sept. 1 is against the University of Virginia's College at Wise at 7 p.m.

This is the third meeting between the two teams and the first since 1997 when UVa.-Wise was known as Clinch Valley College.

Ferrum was defeated in that match-up, 7-0.

The Panthers take on first-time opponent Muskingum in their home opener, Saturday, Sept. 10 at  1 p.m. before traveling to Georgia to face LaGrange on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m.

Ferrum and LaGrange are former USA South Athletic Conference foes. The six-game series is tied at 3-3.

LaGrange's last victory in the set came in 2015 (37-24), while Ferrum last triumph was in 2017 (34-20).

Ferrum finishes the September portion of its schedule with the contest.

Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play begins Saturday, Oct. 1 with Ferrum traveling to Shenandoah University for a 1 p.m. game.

Back-to-back league home games against Hampden-Sydney College and Washington and Lee University are set for Saturday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 15.

The Hampden-Sydney game kicks off at 3:30 p.m., the Washington and Lee contest starts at 2 p.m. and is the Panthers' homecoming game.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, Ferrum travels to Greensboro, N.C. for a 1 p.m. game against ODAC rival Guilford College.

Ferrum finishes its October slate on the 29th with a home game against league foe Bridgewater College at 2 p.m.

In November, Ferrum visits Randolph-Macon College and entertains first-year ODAC opponent Averett University. Both games kick off at 1 p.m.

The Panthers scrimmage Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Prep, Thursday, Aug. 25 at home at 5 p.m.

Cleive Adams begins his third year as head coach with the UVa.-Wise contest

FERRUM COLLEGE FOOTBALL 2022 SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT;TIME

9-1;@UVa.-Wise; 7 p.m.

9-10; Muskingum;1 p.m.

9-17; @LaGrange;1 p.m.

10-1; @Shenandoah*; 1 p.m.

10-8; Hampden-Sydney*; 1 p.m.

10-15;Washington and Lee*^ 2 p.m.

10-22;@Guilford*; 1 p.m.

10-29;Bridgewater*;2 p.m.

11-5;@Randolph-Macon*; 1 p.m.

11-12;Averett*;1 p.m.

All home games are played at W.B. Adams Stadium

*Old Dominion Athletic Conference game

^Homecoming game

