Panthers open season Saturday against Adams' former team

FERRUM—When Ferrum College head football coach Cleive Adams was the sideline boss at his previous school—Averett University—he was a perfect 3-0 at W.B. Adams Stadium with triumphs in 2015, 2017 and on the day he was inducted into the college’s Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
Adams has yet to win as the Panthers head mentor at Adams Stadium—he was 0-2 during Ferrum’s abbreviated spring 2021 campaign.
Saturday, the Panthers start their second season with Adams in charge.
Ironically, Averett is the opponent.
Ironically, the game is slated for Adams Stadium.
Kickoff is 6 p.m.
Ferrum and Averett are former USA South Athletic Conference foes. Since the Panthers’ migration to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), the two teams have faced off in non-conference play. That changes in the fall of 2022 when Averett enters the ODAC as an all-sports member.
The Panthers finished 2-3 in their shortened spring season conducted exclusively against ODAC opponents.
The Panthers lost at home to Emory & Henry College and Bridgewater College and defeated former league member Southern Virginia University and Guilford (N.C.) College on the road to square their record.
With third place in the conference at stake, Ferrum ended its season with a setback at Hampden-Sydney College.
Had Ferrum played a 10-game fall season in 2020, Averett would have been the Panthers’ first opponent of Adams’ coaching era.
In preseason, the Panthers were tabbed for a sixth-place ODAC finish.
Averett replace Emory & Henry, which is moving to NCAA Division II, in the ODAC.
The Wasps are in their transition stage and are not eligible for the ODAC title, albeit they are playing each of their former league opponents.
Adams was 4-2 against the Panthers during his term as the Cougars head coach. Patrick Henry, the Cougars current head coach, was promoted to the helm from Adams’ staff.
Adams was 30-29 in six seasons at Averett, but over his last three campaigns in charge, the Cougars were 21-9 and in contention for championships in the USA South and postseason Division III playoff berths.
“Averett will forever be a huge part of me and I will never forget the time I spent there with an incredible group of people,’’ Adams said when he was hired as Ferrum’s eighth head football coach.
Averett started its football program in 2000 and Adams was its third head coach.
During his tenure. he coached 49 players who earned all-conference laurels, 22 who garnered all-state accolades from the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID), 13 d3football.com National Player of the Week honorees, two d3football.com All-Americans, a USA South Defensive Rookie of the Year, six CoSIDA Academic All-District award winners and three VaSID Academic All-State student-athletes.
In hiring Adams, a former assistant coach and defensive coordinator for the Panthers, Ferrum returned to the Hank Norton’s coaching tree, which also produced Dave Davis and David Harper.
Adams played for Norton. He was a member of the 1988 squad the claimed the legendary head coach’s 200th career win—a 40-13 rout of former Division III heavyweight Wagner (N.Y.) College, the 1987 national champion, and suffered its lone loss in 12 games to long-time Division III power Ithaca (N.Y.) College in the national semifinals.
Adams also played on the 1989 squad which lost to Union (N.Y.). Both the 1988 and 1989 clubs won South Region championships.
A victory Saturday for Ferrum is paramount—the Panthers’ open date follows the contest.
Upon Ferrum’s return, it plays nine straight weeks of football beginning with its Sept. 18 sojourn to Newport News where it renews its series with former USA South foe Christopher Newport University.
Also, Ferrum renews a non-conference series against Apprentice, a set that dates to the Panthers’ junior college era.
Conference play begins Saturday, Oct. 2 at home against reigning league champion Randolph-Macon.
League outings against Bridgewater, Shenandoah, Hampden-Sydney, Guilford and Washington and Lee.
Ferrum ends regular-season play against Emory & Henry in the Crooked Road Classic. It will be the last football match-up in a series that began in 1985, the Panthers first year of Division III intercollegiate play.