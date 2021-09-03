Panthers open season Saturday against Adams' former team

With third place in the conference at stake, Ferrum ended its season with a setback at Hampden-Sydney College.

Had Ferrum played a 10-game fall season in 2020, Averett would have been the Panthers’ first opponent of Adams’ coaching era.

In preseason, the Panthers were tabbed for a sixth-place ODAC finish.

Averett replace Emory & Henry, which is moving to NCAA Division II, in the ODAC.

The Wasps are in their transition stage and are not eligible for the ODAC title, albeit they are playing each of their former league opponents.

Adams was 4-2 against the Panthers during his term as the Cougars head coach. Patrick Henry, the Cougars current head coach, was promoted to the helm from Adams’ staff.

Adams was 30-29 in six seasons at Averett, but over his last three campaigns in charge, the Cougars were 21-9 and in contention for championships in the USA South and postseason Division III playoff berths.

“Averett will forever be a huge part of me and I will never forget the time I spent there with an incredible group of people,’’ Adams said when he was hired as Ferrum’s eighth head football coach.