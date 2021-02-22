Panthers open season with one-run victory

The Bishops scored three runs in the second and one each in the fourth and ninth.

Carlton Reed (1-0), a junior righthander who prepped at Halifax County, worked 4 2/3 innings in relief of Ferrum starter Will Davis to earn the victory. He permitted four hits, no walks and one run that was earned while striking out four.

Ethan Westgate, the last of four pitchers employed by the Panthers, tossed 1 1/3 innings relief and collected a save. He yielded two hits, a walk and a run that was earned, while striking out two.

The Bishops used three pitchers. Kevin Williams (0-1) absorbed the loss. He worked three innings in relief of starter Derrick Carter and allowed four hits, walk and three runs, all earned, while striking out three.

In two innings, Davis surrendered three hits, five walks and three runs, all earned, while striking out five.

In five innings, Carter gave up three hits, one of which was Yarbrough's home run, two walks and two runs, both earned, while striking out eight.

An RBI single by Tyson Bass and a two-run base hit by Nathan Hibbs accounted for N.C. Wesleyan's first three runs. In the fourth, Jackson Hobbs drove in a run with a single.