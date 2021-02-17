Panthers overcome halftime deficit, win fourth in a row

WINCHESTER—Ferrum College used a 44-point second half to rally from a one-point deficit at intermission Saturday for a 78-70 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball victory over Shenandoah University.

The victory is Ferrum’s fourth in a row, while Shenandoah (0-5, 0-5 in the ODAC) remains winless this season.

The Panthers (5-3, 4-2 in the ODAC) swished 15 3-point field goals for the second straight game. The single-game program record is 16.

Ferrum led the entire second half; Shenandoah was plagued by foul problems in the closing 20 minutes.

“It’s always great to get a road conference win. I don’t think we played our best or most consistent basketball, but we found a way,’’ Ferrum bench boss Tyler Sanborn said “There is something to be said for that.

“We have a high ceiling and we aren’t quite there yet. We have to keep working and keep getting better every day.’’

Darius Kemp made each of his first three attempts from the 3-point arc, but later in the half, the Hornets took a six-point lead—the largest by either team.

The Panthers; however, would rally to within a point at halftime, 35-34.