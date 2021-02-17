Panthers overcome halftime deficit, win fourth in a row

WINCHESTER—Ferrum College used a 44-point second half to rally from a one-point deficit at intermission Saturday for a 78-70 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball victory over Shenandoah University.
The victory is Ferrum’s fourth in a row, while Shenandoah (0-5, 0-5 in the ODAC) remains winless this season.
The Panthers (5-3, 4-2 in the ODAC) swished 15 3-point field goals for the second straight game. The single-game program record is 16.
Ferrum led the entire second half; Shenandoah was plagued by foul problems in the closing 20 minutes.
“It’s always great to get a road conference win. I don’t think we played our best or most consistent basketball, but we found a way,’’ Ferrum bench boss Tyler Sanborn said “There is something to be said for that.
“We have a high ceiling and we aren’t quite there yet. We have to keep working and keep getting better every day.’’
Darius Kemp made each of his first three attempts from the 3-point arc, but later in the half, the Hornets took a six-point lead—the largest by either team.
The Panthers; however, would rally to within a point at halftime, 35-34.
Three-pointers from Kajuan Madden-McAfee and Kalip Jones at the start of the second half enabled the Panthers to take the lead.
Madden-McAfee netted all of his team-best 20 points in the second half; he shared game-scoring accolades with Shenandoah’s Zach Garrett, who tallied a team-best 20 points—he was 6 of 8 from the field.
Kemp scored 19 points on a 7 of 12 shooting display and he pulled down a game-best nine rebounds.
James Smith Jr. came off the bench to score 15 points.
Carrington Young grabbed six rebounds and distributed six assists and Madden-McAfee corralled eight rebounds.
Also for Shenandoah, Andres Frye totaled 18 points and six rebounds and Jaylan Williams scored 14 points and claimed four rebounds.
Ferrum won despite converting only 37.9% (25 of 66) of its shots.
Shenandoah made 44.1% (26 of 59) of its shots.
At game’s end, the Hornets held advantages in rebounds (43-36), assists (14-13) and free-throw percentage (.714 to .684).
The Panthers made 38.5 % of their 3-point field-goal tries; the Hornets converted 30.8% of their attempts from long distance.
Ferrum committed six turnovers to Shenandoah’s 15 miscues.
The Panthers collected nine steals to two for the Hornets.