Panthers, Pacers are playing two

FERRUM—Ferrum College’s men’s basketball team will face off against a non-conference opponent—not once but twice—before the Panthers begin Old Dominion Athletic Conference play against reigning league champion Randolph-Macon College later this month.
The Panthers, who are coming off a 15-12 2019-2020 campaign that ended in the quarterfinals of the ODAC tournament with a loss to league runner-up Virginia Wesleyan University, will play William Peace (N.C.) University twice next week in period of three days.
The two games are the season openers for the Pacers too.
Tuesday’s game takes place in Raleigh, N.C.; Thursday’s contest is set for William P. Swartz Gymnasium. Both games tip off at 5 p.m.
Ferrum and William Peace are former USA South Athletic Conference rivals—the Pacers still compete in the league that features teams in six states: Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Following the two games, the Panthers and the Pacers will have played four times as non-conference foes since Ferrum departed the USA South following head coach Tyler Sanborn’s first year at the helm.
“We agreed on (the games) right after Christmas,’’ Sanborn said in an email Thursday. “I just want to be able to play as much basketball as we can.
“(Our) guys have been waiting a long time and have been working hard to be able to get out there. I want to make this season fun and productive for our program.
“Adding non-conference games is just giving us another chance to play together and improve,’’ Sanborn said.
Seniors James Smith Jr., Kajuan Madden-McAfee, Nick Helton and Carrington Young and sophomore Kalip Jones are the Panthers’ top returnees.
Smith (Halifax County) and Madden-McAfee are in their second Ferrum seasons; both transferred into the program. Helton is a four-year Panthers performer and Young is in his fifth year—he was awarded a medical redshirt.
Former Franklin County and Carlisle player Bryce Hall, a sophomore, has transferred from Randolph and Micheal Spraggins of Halifax County is back for his sophomore season.
The 2021 shortened spring season marks Ferrum’s third ODAC men’s basketball campaign.
This season, only the league’s top four teams qualify for postseason play as opposed to 10 in each of Ferrum’s past two ODAC seasons.
The Panthers are slated to play ODAC rivals Randolph-Macon (home, Jan. 23), Roanoke (away, Jan. 28), Washington and Lee (away, Jan. 30), Hampden-Sydney (home, Feb. 2), Bridgewater (home, Feb. 5), Eastern Mennonite (home, Feb. 7), Lynchburg (away, Feb. 11), Shenandoah (away, Feb. 13), Randolph (away, Feb. 16), Emory & Henry (home, Feb. 19), Virginia Wesleyan (home, Feb. 21) and Guilford (away, Feb. 25).