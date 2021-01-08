Panthers, Pacers are playing two

FERRUM—Ferrum College’s men’s basketball team will face off against a non-conference opponent—not once but twice—before the Panthers begin Old Dominion Athletic Conference play against reigning league champion Randolph-Macon College later this month.

The Panthers, who are coming off a 15-12 2019-2020 campaign that ended in the quarterfinals of the ODAC tournament with a loss to league runner-up Virginia Wesleyan University, will play William Peace (N.C.) University twice next week in period of three days.

The two games are the season openers for the Pacers too.

Tuesday’s game takes place in Raleigh, N.C.; Thursday’s contest is set for William P. Swartz Gymnasium. Both games tip off at 5 p.m.

Ferrum and William Peace are former USA South Athletic Conference rivals—the Pacers still compete in the league that features teams in six states: Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Following the two games, the Panthers and the Pacers will have played four times as non-conference foes since Ferrum departed the USA South following head coach Tyler Sanborn’s first year at the helm.