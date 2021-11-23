Panthers place seventh, ninth in invitational

CARY, N.C. - Ferrum College’s women’s swimming team placed seventh out of 12 teams in the two-day William Peace (N.C.) University Invitational at the Triangle Aquatic Center.

Ferrum’s men’s squad finished ninth out of nine teams.

UNC Pembroke won the women’s meet with 830.5 points followed by Barton (715.5), Southern Virginia (395), Chowan (313), William Peace (223), Piedmont (167), Ferrum (138), Greensboro (86), Guilford (74), Warren Wilson (52), St. Andrews (43), Salem (12).

Southern Virginia won the men’s meet with 769 points, followed by Barton (626), Chowan (430), Piedmont (326), William Peace (298), Greensboro (132), St. Andrews (130), Warren Wilson (48) and Ferrum (21).

For Ferrum, Emilie Fairman finished eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke in a new school-record time of 1:12.31.

Also, Liza Montgomery was 12th in the 1,650 freestyle in 22:43.39 and 10th in the 200-yard butterfly in 2:47.08.

Hunter Tharpe came in 13th in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:11.58, 12th in the 400-yard individual medley in 5:44.64 and 12th in the 200-yard backstroke in 2:34.57.