Panthers place third in Cougar Open

DANVILLE - Ferrum College's men's wrestling team placed third in a field of 20 teams at Sunday's Averett University Cougar Open at the Grant Center.
Averett finished first with 187 points, followed in second through fifth by Queens (131.5), Ferrum (127), Roanoke (121) and Greensboro (89).
Placing sixth through 10th were Shenandoah (81.5), Coker (67), Allen (44.5), Bluefield State (35.5) and Wheeling (34.5).
In 11th through 20th were Emory & Henry (34), Bluefield (33.5), Liberty (27.5), West Virginia Tech (23.5), East Carolina Club (19.5), Southwest Virginia Community College (19), Patrick Henry Community College (15), Averett B (11.5), Bluefield State B (0) and Germanna Community College (0)
The Panthers entered 22 wrestlers, eight of whom were place winners.
Braden Homsey, competing at 197 pounds, and Rayshawn Dixon, competing at 285 pounds, captured weight-class championships.
Homsey finished 4-0 with two wins by technical fall and one by major decision. He bested Averett’s William Baldwin by technical fall, 21-4, in the finals.
Dixon finished 5-0 with his last win in the finals over Greensboro’s Brandon Williams by decision, 4-2.
Christian Hite (157 pounds) placed second and won a bout by major decision.
Tyler Ramirez (149 pounds) finished third; he was 3-1 with all three wins by pin, including one in 57 seconds.
Other place winners were Sam Slate (184 pounds, fourth place, 2-2 record, two pins); Elijah Martin (165 pounds, fifth place, 5-1 record, two pins, one technical fall); Anthony Gaskin (149 pounds, seventh place, 3-2 record; two pins); and Ethan Fragoso (285 pounds, seventh place, 4-2 record, one pin, one technical fall).
“…Every time we step on the mat, our guys are making adjustments and getting better. We wrestled with a lot of heart and won a few gritty matches. I love that as a coach,’’ first-year Ferrum head coach Logan Meister said.
“…I’m looking forward to battling in a dual-meet setting Saturday at the Southeast Duals and Sunday at the Star City Classic,’’ Meister said.
The Salem Civic Center is the site for both of these events.
Saturday’s action begins at 9 a.m.
COUGAR OPEN RESULTS:
125: JD McMillin 2-2; Kaleb Horn 2-2, technical fall; Trent Proctor 0-2
133: Mason Rogers 0-2
141: Hayden Funck 1-2, major decision; Jonathan Ward 1-2, pin
149: Tyler Ramirez 3-1, three pins, third place; Anthony Gaskin 3-2, two pinsl seventh place; Lane Cash 2-2, one pin
157: Christian Hite 4-1, major decision, second place; Charles Tisby 2-2
165: Elijah Martin 5-1, two pins, technical fall, fifth place; Jay Worley 1-2, one pin; Joshua Johnson 0-3; Colson Prichard 0-2
174 Colt Oliver 2-2, one pin
184 Sam Slate 2-2, two pins, fourth place
197 Braden Homsey 4-0, two technical falls, major decision, first place
285: Rayshawn Dixon, 5-0, first place; Ethan Fragoso, 4-2, one pin, technical fall, seventh place; Trent Ray 3-1, major decision; George Mitchell 2-2, two pins.
Panthers defeat Greensboro, square record
FERRUM – Ferrum College’s men’s wrestling team won each of the match’s first five bouts and claimed seven victories total for a 32-15 dual-match triumph over Greensboro (N.C.) College, 32-15, Friday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
The Panthers (1-1) got wins from Elijah Martin (165 pounds, decision); Colt Oliver (174 pounds, pin); Sam Slate (184 pounds, pin); Braden Homsey (197 pounds, injury default); Rayshawn Dixon (285 pounds, decision); Tyler Ramirez (149 pounds, major decision); and Christian Hite (157 pounds, major decision).
Greensboro (0-1) got wins from Daniel Porter (125 pounds, pin); Josh Wilson (133 pounds, pin); and Joshua Cox (141 pounds, decision).
There were three exhibition bouts each won by a Ferrum wrestler: Trent Proctor (125 pounds, decision); Ethan Fragoso (285 pounds, major decision) and George Mitchell (285 pounds, decision).
“…Our team showed our true colors. Everyone we sent out on the mast showed a lot of effort and that’s all I ask – try to win and we did,’’ Panthers head coach Logan Meister said.
“The atmosphere in Swartz Gym was amazing. A shout out to everyone who came and support us, that was a game changer.’’