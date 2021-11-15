Panthers place third in Cougar Open

Tyler Ramirez (149 pounds) finished third; he was 3-1 with all three wins by pin, including one in 57 seconds.

Other place winners were Sam Slate (184 pounds, fourth place, 2-2 record, two pins); Elijah Martin (165 pounds, fifth place, 5-1 record, two pins, one technical fall); Anthony Gaskin (149 pounds, seventh place, 3-2 record; two pins); and Ethan Fragoso (285 pounds, seventh place, 4-2 record, one pin, one technical fall).

“…Every time we step on the mat, our guys are making adjustments and getting better. We wrestled with a lot of heart and won a few gritty matches. I love that as a coach,’’ first-year Ferrum head coach Logan Meister said.

“…I’m looking forward to battling in a dual-meet setting Saturday at the Southeast Duals and Sunday at the Star City Classic,’’ Meister said.

The Salem Civic Center is the site for both of these events.

Saturday’s action begins at 9 a.m.

COUGAR OPEN RESULTS:

125: JD McMillin 2-2; Kaleb Horn 2-2, technical fall; Trent Proctor 0-2

133: Mason Rogers 0-2

141: Hayden Funck 1-2, major decision; Jonathan Ward 1-2, pin