Panthers rally for first win of season, 80-75

FERRUM—Ferrum College rallied from an eight-point, first-quarter deficit Wednesday for its first victory of the 2022-2023 season: an 80-75 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball triumph over Averett University at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

With the victory, Ferrum (1-3, 1-1 ODAC) squares its league record and ends an 11-game losing streak dating to last season.

Averett (1-3, 0-1 ODAC) was making its conference debut in women’s basketball.

Kayla Cabiness paced Ferrum with 21 points. She was one of three double-figure scorers for the Panthers.

Cabiness made four field goals, one of which was a 3-pointer, and was 12 of 13 from the free-throw line in 39 minutes of action.

Cabiness, a senior and a former prep standout at Class 3 Magna Vista, needs 22 points to surpass the 1,000-point mark in career scoring.

The Panthers outscored the Cougars by 14 points, 34-20, in the second stanza to erase their deficit and craft a 48-42 edge at intermission.

Ferrum won the third period, 17-9, to make the count 65-51.

Averett claimed the final frame, 24-15.

The Cougars cut the deficit to two points on three occasions in the closing 10 minutes.

Elisa Harris led Averett with 17 points and she passed out assists and Ny’Kerasia Coleman added 12 points.

Trina Lewis tallied 16 points ans grabbed nine rebounds for Ferrum and Kayleigh Shreffler totaled 14 points and distributed four assists.

Ferrum returns to action today in the Sewanee The University of the South (Tenn.) Tip-off Tournament against Agnes Scott (Ga.) College. Game time is 5 p.m.

TIP-INS: The Panthers dropped their first three games of the season to ODAC foe Washington and Lee University (62-43), Centre (Ky.) College 74-47 and Maryville (Tenn.) College, 57-45.

Wednesday’s victory is Ferrum’s first since its Jan. 19, 2022 ODAC win over Hollins University, 59-48, at Swartz Gym.