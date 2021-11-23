Panthers rally for road triumph

STAUNTON - Ferrum College scored the game’s last five points Saturday to claim an 81-76 non-conference men’s basketball triumph over Mary Baldwin University at Mary Baldwin PAC.

The count was even at 76 with 42 seconds left.

Darrius Kemp’s layup with 34 seconds showing proved to be the game-winner.

Then, James Smith Jr. hit two free throws and Michael Spraggins made one to finish the scoring.

Spraggins, who came off the bench, finished with a double-double 26 points and 16 rebounds, both game-best totals.

Kemp scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Smith netted 15 points.

“It’s always good to get a road win, even though it was not pretty. We had some guys step up and make plays down the stretch, which was great to see,’’ Ferrum head coach Tyler Sanborn said.

Ferrum (2-1), which won its second straight game, won despite making only 36.7% (29 of 79) of its shots.

“I’m proud of our effort down the stretch defensively and fortitude to step up and make big free throws. We have a lot to work on, but great for our guys to experience some success,’’ Sanborn said.