Panthers rally for road triumph

STAUNTON - Ferrum College scored the game’s last five points Saturday to claim an 81-76 non-conference men’s basketball triumph over Mary Baldwin University at Mary Baldwin PAC.
The count was even at 76 with 42 seconds left.
Darrius Kemp’s layup with 34 seconds showing proved to be the game-winner.
Then, James Smith Jr. hit two free throws and Michael Spraggins made one to finish the scoring.
Spraggins, who came off the bench, finished with a double-double 26 points and 16 rebounds, both game-best totals.
Kemp scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Smith netted 15 points.
“It’s always good to get a road win, even though it was not pretty. We had some guys step up and make plays down the stretch, which was great to see,’’ Ferrum head coach Tyler Sanborn said.
Ferrum (2-1), which won its second straight game, won despite making only 36.7% (29 of 79) of its shots.
“I’m proud of our effort down the stretch defensively and fortitude to step up and make big free throws. We have a lot to work on, but great for our guys to experience some success,’’ Sanborn said.
The Panthers led by eight points, 41-33, at intermission. Mary Baldwin (0-4) took the second half, 43-40.
Mary Baldwin scored 10 of the game’s first 14 points, but Ferrum recovered to take a 17-15 edge with 8:43 showing when Spraggins hit a 3-pointer.
The Panthers used a 7-2 run to build their halftime advantage.
Zach Fullagar scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Mary Baldwin, who converted 45.2 % (28 of 62) of its shots.
Also, Jaden Ignacio netted 15 points and passed out seven assists and Brandon Stoudamire tallied 13.
Ferrum won the rebounding battle, 58-33.
At game’s end, the Panthers held edges in assists (17-13), points off turnovers (14-13), second chance points (26-6), points in the paint (26-24) and bench points (30-16).