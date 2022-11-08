Panthers reserve quarterback Patterson dies in car wreck

FERRUM - Ferrum College freshman student-athlete Will Patterson was killed in a traffic accident Saturday in Lee County, N.C.

College spokesman Wilson Paine confirmed Patterson’s death.

Patterson’s funeral was held Tuesday.

Patterson played football for the Panthers - he was a reserve quarterback, who hailed from Sanford (N.C.) which is in Lee County.

Ferrum played Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Randolph-Macon College Saturday in Ashland.

Patterson did not make the trip because he was not placed on the travel squad for the game, thus he opted to go home for the weekend, college athletics officials said.

Ferrum does not take all of its players on the road, but most all of them dress for home games.

Patterson was one of eight quarterbacks on Ferrum’s roster.

Ferrum (1-8, 1-4 ODAC) lost to Randolph-Macon, 52-10, and finishes its season Saturday at W.B. Adams Stadium against league foe Averett University

“It was tough to break the news to the team after the game,’’ Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak said. “My whole focus is on the team and the coaching staff. It’s a big close family so it’s a tough day.’’

This marks the second year in a row that a a Panthers fall sports team has suffered an in-season death to one of its players.

Last year, Cole Lipinski, a goalkeeper on the men’s soccer team, died on campus hours after returning from a match.

Because of the death, the Panthers postponed two matches, rescheduling both, but later returned to the field for an ODAC match against Bridgewater College at Penn-Roediger Field in which both teams participated in a pre-match ceremony honoring Lipinski.

The Panthers, who won the match 1-0 in sudden-death overtime, debuted arm bands with the inscription CL#99 that day and wore them for the remainder of the season.​