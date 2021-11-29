Panthers run winning streak to four games

Dante Burden led Methodist with a game-best 24 points, while Chris George scored16 points and pulled down five rebounds and McLaughlin totaled 13 points, eight rebounds and passed out four assists.

Spraggins tallied a team-best 15 points and three rebounds.

Darius Kemp notched a double-double: 14 points, 12 rebounds and James Smith Jr. finished with 14 points and five rebounds.

"It was not a pretty game for us, but we found a way to get it done,'' Panthers head coach Tyler Sanborn said. "I'm proud of the effort from our guys, but we have a lot (of things) to clean up.''

The Panthers converted 43.8% (28 of 64) of their shots as opposed to the Monarchs' 40% (26 of 55).

Methodist won the rebounding battle, 44-41, and had advantages in points off turnovers (23-10), second-chance points (15-12), points in the paint (42-34) and fast break points (13-6) at game's end.

Fourteen of Ferrum's 28 field goals were produced by an assist, while Methodist recorded nine assists.

The Monarchs committed 12 turnovers to the Panthers' 11.

The Panthers held a 10-point edge in bench scoring, 24-14.