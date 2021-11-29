Panthers run winning streak to four games

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Ferrum College overcame a six-point halftime deficit and withstood a rally by Methodist (N.C.) University in the closing two minutes Sunday for a 76-72 non-conference men's basketball victory over the Monarchs at the March F. Riddle Center.
Ferrum's win is its fourth in a row, three of which are at the expense of former USA South rivals Averett University, William Peace (N.C.) University and Methodist.
Mary Baldwin University competes in the USA South too, but the school is in its first year of intercollegiate competition in the sport.
The Panthers (4-1) trailed 36-30 at intermission before responding with a 20-4 scoring surge over the initial eight-plus minutes of the second half.
The run, which was capped by a Michael Spraggins three-point play resulted in a 50-40 advantage with 11:57 showing.
Then, the Panthers outscored the Monarchs (1-7) 22-17 to push the spread to 72-57 with 2:08 remaining.
Over the closing two-plus minutes, Methodist staged a 15-4 run to produce the final count.
Kevin McLaughlin netted eight of his 16 points during the run.
Ferrum would scored all of its points from the free-throw line courtesy of four makes by Kajuan Madden-McAfee.
Dante Burden led Methodist with a game-best 24 points, while Chris George scored16 points and pulled down five rebounds and McLaughlin totaled 13 points, eight rebounds and passed out four assists.
Spraggins tallied a team-best 15 points and three rebounds.
Darius Kemp notched a double-double: 14 points, 12 rebounds and James Smith Jr. finished with 14 points and five rebounds.
"It was not a pretty game for us, but we found a way to get it done,'' Panthers head coach Tyler Sanborn said. "I'm proud of the effort from our guys, but we have a lot (of things) to clean up.''
The Panthers converted 43.8% (28 of 64) of their shots as opposed to the Monarchs' 40% (26 of 55).
Methodist won the rebounding battle, 44-41, and had advantages in points off turnovers (23-10), second-chance points (15-12), points in the paint (42-34) and fast break points (13-6) at game's end.
Fourteen of Ferrum's 28 field goals were produced by an assist, while Methodist recorded nine assists.
The Monarchs committed 12 turnovers to the Panthers' 11.
The Panthers held a 10-point edge in bench scoring, 24-14.
Ferrum has three non-conference games remaining this season, all of which are scheduled for late December: versus Maryville (Tenn.) College and Mary Washington University on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19, at Hampden-Sydney College and at Brevard (N.C.) College on Friday, Dec. 31.