Panthers shut out Knights in home-field clash

FERRUM - Ferrum College's baseball team earned its second shut-out victory of the season Tuesday, a 10-0 blanking of Southern Virginia University in a non-conference matinee at W.B. Adams Field.

The Panthers (8-4) scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, three in the last of the third, one in the fourth and four in the seventh.

Ferrum outhit Southern Virginia (3-2), 15-7, and benefited from two Knights' errors, while committing one defensive miscue.

In the first, a double by Jacob Gladstone drove in two runs as Ferrum crafted a lead it would not yield.

Besides Gladstone, Davis Yeaman smacked a double and Benjamin Thomas belted two doubles for Ferrum.

Gladstone collected three hits in three plate appearances.

A third-inning single by Nick Funk, a wild pitch and a ground out accounted three Panthers' runs to make the count 5-0

First baseman Grayson Chitwood (Franklin County) drove in Ferrum's sixth run in the last of the fourth.

Gladstone came home on a error in the seventh, while Sebastian Dexter beat out a bunt down the first-base line for a hit to manufacture a run and Yeaman drove in two runs with his double.

Junior lefthander Devon Boothe (Franklin County) tossed seven innings of shut-out relief to earn his first win of the season and square his record.

Boothe (1-1) surrendered six hits and two walks, while striking out three.

Ferrum starter Brady Owen yielded one hit, a walk and no runs, while striking out three in two innings.

Southern Virginia starter Kenyon Swartz (0-1) lasted two innings and was charged with the loss. He gave up a hit and two earned runs.

Will Parker led the Knights' offense by going 2 of 4 at the plate with a double.

Ferrum's victory is its second in a row and its sixth in eight games played at home to date this season.