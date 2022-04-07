Panthers square ODAC mark, win 14-3

LYNCHBURG - Willow Cooper, Natalie Hughes and Tyler Harvey each netted multiple goals Wednesday for Ferrum College as the Panthers routed Randolph College, 14-3, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference women's lacrosse match at WildCat Stadium.

The Panthers scored four goals each in the first and fourth quarters and three goals each in the second and third frames.

The WildCats were limited to one goal each in the first, second and third periods.

Cooper finished with a match-best four goals, while Hughes scored three and Harvey tallied two to go along with an assist.

Micaela Harvey distributed five assists for Ferrum (5-6, 2-2 ODAC) and goalkeeper Faith Chubbuck (2-4) totaled nine saves in 60 minutes of action.

Olivia Richards led Randolph with three goals and Sophia Cirone passed out an assist.

Goalkeeper Taylor Batty (2-4) collected 19 saves in 60 minutes of play, and Yanessa Cabrera claimed possession of seven ground balls.

The Panthers outshot the WildCats, 42-19, and won possession of 24 ground balls to 17.

Ferrum was 22 of 24 in clears as opposed to Randolph's 21 of 29 clip.

Randolph committed 30 turnovers to 17 for Ferrum.

Each team had one opportunity to score in a player-advantage situation, but each failed to do so.

Ferrum's next match is Wednesday, April 13 against the University of Lynchburg.

The ODAC contest begins at 5 p.m. at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Tigers torpedo Panthers' nets

FERRUM - Hampden-Sydney College netted 15 goals in the first and third quarters Tuesday and kept Ferrum College off the scoreboard in the second half in a 22-3 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's lacrosse rout of the Panthers at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Panthers (3-7, 0-5 ODAC) netted a goal in the first quarter and two goals in the second stanza.

The Tigers (7-4, 2-2 ODAC) led 11-3 at intermission and blanked the Panthers, 12-0, after halftime.

The count was 7-1 after the first quarter and 19-3 after three periods of play.

The Tigers more than doubled the Panthers' shot total, 49-22; they claimed possession of 45 ground balls to 19 and won 21 of the match's 31 face offs.

Hampden-Sydney was 19 of 19 in clears as opposed to Ferrum's 17 of 21 clip and was 1 of 5 in man up scoring chances, while Ferrum was 0 of 5.

The Panthers committed 19 turnovers to 18 for the Tigers.

Max Koontz and Logan Mitchell each netted three goals to pace Hampden-Sydney.

Will Perry (6-3) was the winning goalkeeper. In 15 minutes of action, he totaled no saves.

Reserve goalkeeper Conner McMullen had three saves and Presley Miller claimed possession of five ground balls.

Drew Fedorich tallied two goals for Ferrum with Jonathan Straka assisting on one.

Goalkeeper Brody Johnson (3-7) played all 60 minutes and collected 15 saves.

Ben Gana won possession of four ground balls.

The Panthers have lost 13 matches in a row in ODAC play dating to last season.

Ferrum's next match is Saturday against league foe Virginia Wesleyan University.

Match time is 1 p.m. in Virginia Beach.

Tharpe cards Ferrum's best total

WILLIAMSBURG - Ferrum College's Hunter Tharpe posted her team's best scores in the 2022 Historic Triangle Invitational, which completed 36 holes of stroke play Tuesday at the Williamsburg National Golf Club.

The tournament, hosted by Christopher Newport University, was contested on the club's Jamestown Course.

Tharpe (89-82, 171) finished in a tie for 18th.

Also, Jiwana Masoot (85-94, 179) placed 21st and Caroline King (95-93, 188) was 28th.

Thirty-six golfers competed for top individual accolades.

Emily Brubaker (73-74, 147) of the University of Lynchburg led from wire-to-wire in capturing the championship.

Brubaker edged Drew (N.J.) University's Kayla Diaz (76-72, 148) by one stroke and Meredith (N.C.) College's Monika Vicario (75-74, 149) by two shots.

Rounding out the top five were Christopher Newport golfers Elena Rezac (75-76, 151) and Lauren Sims (81-71, 152).

Lynchburg (312-314, 626) bested Bridgewater College (318-309, 627) by one stroke for the team title.

Christopher Newport (338-316, 654) was third, followed by Drew (337-327, 664), Sweet Briar College (378-370, 748) and Meredith (387-376, 763).

Ferrum's next tournament is the Greenbrier Women's Collegiate Invitational, Monday and Tuesday in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.