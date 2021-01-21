Panthers start shortened season Saturday

Lindsay Burke is in her first year as head coach after taking over the reins of the Yellow Jackets' program from Carroll LaHaye, who steered Randolph-Macon for 38 years and won 647 games, 418 in ODAC play.

During LaHaye's tenure on the bench, Randolph-Macon won 10 ODAC titles, qualified for the NCAA tournament 12 times and reached the national championship game in 2005.

"Randolph-Macon is always going to have good players. I expect that they'll have talent, but I just don't know a whole lot about them (because of the coaching change),'' Panthers bench boss Bryan Harvey said. "With the situation being as it is right now, I want to focus on what we're doing and trying to do it well.

"I just want us to be as well-prepared as we can for the first game.''

Randolph-Macon returns two starters, while Eastern Mennonite lost it's entire starting five.

Harvey begins his 16th year in charge of the Panthers. He said he has "mixed emotions'' about the shortened season in which his team is about to embark.

"As a competitor, you are disappointed because the season has been shortened. Your are disappointed for your players, especially your seniors, because you known they'll only get to play half of the games,'' Harvey said of the abbreviated campaign.