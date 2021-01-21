Panthers start shortened season Saturday

FERRUM - Ferrum College women's basketball team opens its 2021 season Saturday against a reigning conference champion that's being steered by a new head coach.
The Panthers face Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) championship Randolph-Macon in their first league game of an abbreviated season. Tip off is 2 p.m. in Ashland.
Ferrum's first home game is Tuesday (Jan. 23) against Eastern Mennonite University.
The Panthers return all five starters from a club that was edged out by Virginia Wesleyan University on the last day of regular-season play for the 10th and final berth in last year's ODAC postseason tournament.
The Panthers will attempt to reach double-figure wins for the first time since the 2018 season when they claimed 17 victories. The Panthers won a total of seven games in 2019 (3) and 2020 (4).
The Panthers did lose one conference game this week when it was confirmed by ODAC officials that Hollins University has opted not to compete in 2021. The Panthers were scheduled to play at Hollins on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Randolph-Macon, which plays four of its first five games at home this season, is a season removed from a 19-10 finish, winning the ODAC championship and reaching the "Sweet 16'' of the NCAA Division III women's basketball tournament before the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lindsay Burke is in her first year as head coach after taking over the reins of the Yellow Jackets' program from Carroll LaHaye, who steered Randolph-Macon for 38 years and won 647 games, 418 in ODAC play.
During LaHaye's tenure on the bench, Randolph-Macon won 10 ODAC titles, qualified for the NCAA tournament 12 times and reached the national championship game in 2005.
"Randolph-Macon is always going to have good players. I expect that they'll have talent, but I just don't know a whole lot about them (because of the coaching change),'' Panthers bench boss Bryan Harvey said. "With the situation being as it is right now, I want to focus on what we're doing and trying to do it well.
"I just want us to be as well-prepared as we can for the first game.''
Randolph-Macon returns two starters, while Eastern Mennonite lost it's entire starting five.
Harvey begins his 16th year in charge of the Panthers. He said he has "mixed emotions'' about the shortened season in which his team is about to embark.
"As a competitor, you are disappointed because the season has been shortened. Your are disappointed for your players, especially your seniors, because you known they'll only get to play half of the games,'' Harvey said of the abbreviated campaign.
"You know the situation that you are dealing with, but you have no control over it. We're excited that we've playing games because at one point in time, that was a long shot...We're looking forward to the opportunity that we have and we're going to try and make the best of it.
"We were always hopeful that we would have a season...but there definitely were some doubts,'' Harvey said.
Harvey said he plans to start three sophomores - all of whom started as freshmen - a junior and a senior.
"We're still pretty young,'' Harvey said.
One of those sophomores is returning guard Kayla Cabiness, who prepped at Class 3 Magna Vista. She was the Panthers' leading scorer last season.
"Those sophomores got a lot of minutes last year, and I think they have a much better understanding of our system and what we want to get accomplished this year,'' Harvey said. "...I think we are way ahead of where we were last year as far as them understanding our system and what we want to do. That's definitely going to help us.
Arin Bunker and Jessy Nichols are veteran seniors and Jacy Marvin is a veteran junior. Aisha Martin and Cameron Hawkins complete the trio of experienced sophomores.
A new experience for any team, no mater the level of play and no mater the gender of the player, is performing in front of no fans. That will be an adjustment for Ferrum, a squad that normally plays in front of enthusiastic audiences when competing inside William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
"I don't think there is a way to prepare a team to play in front of no fans,'' Harvey said. Since they've been playing in rec league, middle school and high school, there have always been fans. It will be more like a practice setting than a game setting and that will definitely be an adjustment.
"I think our team feeds off of fan interaction, the energy that's in the building and that's going to be different. There will be an adjustment period, and I'm sure that the first time we play will be awkward,'' Harvey said.
"Athletics are a big deal on our campus. I think we have the best game-day atmosphere of any of the schools in our conference. It's a big advantage for us when teams have to come here and play.''
"We're not going to have that (atmosphere) this year and that's a little bit of a challenge, but every school is in the same situation. But, I think with the way the last eight months have been, I think our kids are extremely excited to have an opportunity to play right now,'' Harvey said.
"This (playing in front of no fans) is going to be different for us, but I think we will adjust. "Once the game starts, we're going to compete and play hard. The competitive juices will be flowing. .. The players on the bench will have to provide the energy. I think you've seen that in games that have been on television.''
Besides Eastern Mennonite, ODAC foes Lynchburg (Feb. 4), Roanoke (Feb. 9) Guilford (Feb. 12), Bridgewater (Feb. 20) and Emory & Henry (Feb. 25) visit Swartz Gym this season.
With Emory & Henry's impending move to the Division II ranks, a long-standing rivalry against the Wasps - one that dates to the tenures of coaches Donna Doonan (Ferrum) and Joy Scruggs (Emory & Henry) more than likely ends this year, Harvey said.
Unlike Ferrum's men's program, Harvey did not schedule any non-conference games as tune-ups for Saturday.
"In the fall, we were not able to practice like we normally do. We were doing more skill work and individual work. There was not a lot of five-on-five competitive scrimmaging,'' Harvey said. "Then, we didn't come back (from the holidays) until Dec. 28. I wanted us to be prepared for (Saturday) and if we had scheduled games a week ago, it would not have given us as much time to prepare.''
Also, if there is a positive COVID-19 case, a 14-day shutdown goes into effect, Harvey said.
"That's a risk and if you schedule non-conference games, whether home or away, you're taking that risk. We wanted to get to conference play. Maybe, at the end of the season, we might get to schedule some games,'' Harvey said. "We're looking for some options and there are chance that we may have some games canceled.''
Only the top four teams in the ODAC advance to conference postseason play.
"You don't want to go into your first conference game not having scrimmaged or played. That's a challenge, but most of the teams are in that same situation, so I think we're going to be on a level playing field,'' Harvey said.
"And if a vaccine (for COVID-19) comes out in the spring, there may be some opportunities for fans to return. Things could improve, things could change,'' Harvey said.