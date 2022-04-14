Panthers sweep Guilford in softball

FERRUM - Ferrum College's softball team swept Guilford (N.C.) College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) doubleheader Wednesday at American National Bank Field, winning 9-5 and 5-2.

The Panthers (19-9, 9-3 ODAC) are in second place in the conference standings, one game in arrears to league leader Randolph-Macon College (11-3 ODAC).

Senior outfielder Arielle Eure paced the Panthers in the first game by going 2 of 4 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs.

Caitlyn Ray was 3 of 3 with two home runs and three RBIs in game one to lead the Quakers (10-22, 1-11 ODAC).

In game two, Ferrum's Erin Nelson threw four shut-out frames of relief to earn the victory inside the pitching circle. She permitted four hits and struck out two.

Casey Bunting was 1 of 4 with a home run and an RBI for Guilford.

The Panthers face ODAC rival University of Lynchburg on the road Saturday.

Start times for the doubleheader are 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The Hornets enter the match-up with a 19-17 overall record and a 9-5 conference worksheet.

The Hornets are in fourth place in the league standings.

Maroons rout Panthers, 27-4

ROANOKE - Roanoke College netted multiple goals in three quarters Wednesday in a 27-4 rout of Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's lacrosse match at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Panthers (3-9, 0-7 ODAC) completed the home portion of their 2022 season with the loss, their third setback in a row - all in conference play.

Roanoke led 10-0 after the first quarter, 17-2 at intermission and 18-2 after three periods.

The Maroons (104, 6-1 ODAC) tallied nine of the 11 goals scored in the final, 15-minute frame.

The Maroons scored the match's first 17 goals.

For Roanoke, Luke Kammerman tallied four goals and passed out five assists and Jack Isabelle scored four goals.

Goalkeeper Taylor Lewis (8-4) collected two saves in 15 minutes of action.

Drew Fedorich scored three goals for the Panthers and Michael Paolicelli tallied one.

Goalkeeper Brody Johnson (3-8) registered 12 saves in 60 minutes of action.

The Panthers' next match is Saturday against league rival Washington and Lee University.

Match time in Lexington is 1 p.m.

The Generals are in first place in the ODAC with a 5-0 league record.

Lynchburg downs Ferrum women, 13-2

FERRUM - University of Lynchburg limited Ferrum College to two, second-half goals and defeated the Panthers, 13-2, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's lacrosse match at W.B. Adams Stadium Wednesday.

The Hornets led 4-0 after the first quarter, 7-0 at intermission and 10-1 after three stanzas.

Lynchburg (5-8, 3-2 ODAC) netted three of the four goal scored in the final frame.

Erin Reynolds and Willow Cooper each tallied a goal for the Panthers (5-7, 2-3 ODAC) and Tyler Harvey (Franklin County) distributed an assist.

Goalkeeper Faith Chubbuck (3-5) played all 60 minutes and recorded seven saves.

Ferrum is in seventh place in the league standings.

For Lynchburg, Alla Daniel scored three goals and passed out two assist and Payton Saville totaled three goals and an assist.

Goalkeeper Patricia Rogers (4-8) collected two saves in 39 minutes of action.

Ferrum's next match is Saturday against Virginia Wesleyan University.

The ODAC match starts at 1 p.m. at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Virginia Wesleyan is undefeated in league play and is in second place in the conference standings a half-a-game in arrears to Washington and Lee University.

Ferrum men close season with win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Ferrum College’s men’s tennis team ended its 2022 season Tuesday with a 6-3 non-conference victory over Johnson & Wales University.

The Panthers (3-12) claimed four wins in singles and two in doubles.

Winning for Ferrum in singles were Jacob Glass (6-0, 6-0), Kevin Nester (6-0, 6-0), Nico Roth (forfeit) and William Davis (forfeit) at position Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Eight-game pro sets were played in doubles.

Winning for Ferrum in doubles were the duos of Viktor Johnanssen and Nester (8-0) and Roth and Davis (forfeit).

Johnson & Wales is 0-11.

Ferrum women end season with victory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Ferrum College’s women’s tennis team concluded its 2022 season Tuesday with a 6-3 non-conference victory over Johnson & Wales University.

The Panthers (5-12) claimed four wins in singles and two in doubles.

Winning for Ferrum in singles were Madison Wright (2-6, 7-6 (7-2) 1-0 (10-3)), Morgan Hundley (5-7, 6-0, 1-0 (10-3)), Emma Loughery (6-0, 6-1) and Gabby Mendoza (forfeit) at position Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Wright and Hundley each rallied from an opening-set loss to win her match.

Eight-game pro sets were played in doubles.

Winning for Ferrum in doubles were the duets of Chelsea Zizzi and Wright (8-6) and Hundley and Mendoza (forfeit).

Johnson & Wales is 1-10.

Masoot ties for 12th at The Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHER SPRINGS, W.Va. - Jiwanan Masoot finished in a tie for 12th place for Ferrum College in the 2022 Greenbrier Women’s Collegiate Invitational, hosted by Southern Virginia University Monday and Tuesday at The Meadows Golf Course.

Masoot carded rounds of 82 and 80 for a 162 total.

Also, Hunter Tharpe (91-89, 180) placed 36th and Caroline King (91-97, 188) came in tied for 46th.

Emily Brubaker of the University of Lynchburg and Wheeling University’s Emily Holzopfel tied for top individual accolades, each with a 147 total, and Kendall Wall (155) was eight shots in arrears in third place.

Lynchburg (320-317, 637) captured the team title by seven strokes over Wheeling (328-316, 644) and 10 shots over Westminster College (329-318, 647).

Placing fourth through seventh were Glenville State (327-323, 650), Davis & Elkins College (337-319, 656), Southern Virginia (346-331, 677), Concord University (367-357, 724), Shenandoah University (367-363, 730), and Maryville (Tenn.) College (375-356, 731).

Ferrum’s next tournament is the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships, Sunday through Tuesday, April 24-26, at the Dominion Club in Richmond.

