Panthers sweep Knights, run winning streak to 8

BUENA VISTA - Ferrum College's softball team ran its winning streak to eight games Tuesday with a non-conference doubleheader sweep of Southern Virginia University at Harvey-Dryden Field.

The Panthers (8-2) blanked the Knights (2-10), 7-0, in the first game and claimed a 7-1 triumph in the second contest.

In the first game, Ferrum manufactured four runs in the second inning and one each in the fourth, sixth and seventh frames.

During the second-inning rally Bailey Cunningham drew a bases-loaded walk, Carly Nelson drove in two runs with a single and Arielle Eure plate a run with a base hit.

Laney Jo Patterson drove in Eure twice: once courtesy of a single through the right side in the fourth inning, then with a bases-loaded walk in the sixth.

In the seventh, Eure's ground out to shortstop brough Kassie Widner home with the Panthers' final run.

Ferrum outhit Southern Virginia, 13-1, and played error-free defense, while benefiting from one Knights defensive blunder.

Starting pitcher Lyndsey Sears (5-1) tossed a complete-game, one-hit shutout. She struck out six and walked none.

Sears was 3 of 4 at the plate with a double and a run and Eure was 3 of 5 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs.

Southern Virginia starter Krystal Kemp (2-6) permitted seven earned runs, 13 hits and six walks, while striking out one.

In the second game, Ferrum generated three runs in the second inning on an RBI ground out by Cunningham and a two-run triple by Breanna Weaver (Franklin County).

Nelson drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth and Sears belted a two-run home run in the fifth.

Autumn McMillen's infield ground out in the sixth produced the Panthers' final run.

Ferrum doubled Southern Virginia's hit total, 6-3, and prospered from error-free defense and one Knights' error.

Maggie McCray smacked a double for Ferrum and Adisen Webster hit one for Southern Virginia.

McCray (3-0) worked six innings for the win. She surrendered three hits, four walks and an earned run, while striking out six.

Makayla Fincanon was 2 of 2 at the plate and scored once.

Southern Virginia started Halle Maddock (0-4) yielded four hits, three walks and six earned runs, while striking out two.

Afton Brown was 2 of 3 for the Knights.

Ferrum College begins a 12-game homestand to close out March with back-to-back, non-conference doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday against Pfeiffer (N.C.) University and William Peace (N.C.) University.

Game times are 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. both days.

Three ODAC teams are ranked nationally

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Three Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball teams are ranked in this week’s National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) top 25 Coaches Poll.

Multi-time NCAA Division III and ODAC champion Virginia Wesleyan University (13-3) is ranked third, followed by Randolph-Macon College (12-1) in 12th and Roanoke College (12-2) in 13th.

The Marlins were third in the last rankings, while the Yellow Jackets vaulted five spots from No. 17 and the Maroons jumped six positions from No. 19.

Texas Luthern is ranked No. 1; it received all 10 first-place votes.

The poll is selected by 10 Division III head coaches representing the 10 Division III regions.

