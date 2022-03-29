Panthers sweep reigning national champions

FERRUM - Ferrum College swept reigning NCAA Division III national champion and nationally-ranked Virginia Wesleyan University, 5-3 and 5-4 Saturday in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball doubleheader at American National Bank Field.

Righthander Lyndsey Sears (8-3) worked nine innings from inside the pitching circle for the Panthers (12-6, 2-0 ODAC) in the two games, winning both and belting a home run in the second game.

Ferrum opened league play with the two triumphs.

In game one, the Marlins (17-6, 2-2 ODAC) led 1-0 heading into the last of the second when the Panthers manufactured all five of their runs.

Bayley Cunningham drove in Kloe Bacon to even the count, then Carly Nelson reached base on an error that allowed Breanna Weaver (Franklin County) and Laney Jo Patterson to score.

Moments later, Arielle Eure and Nelson came home on a Virginia Wesleyan miscue.

The Marlins score single runs in the fourth and seventh innings, but Sears was able secure the complete-game win.

Virginia Wesleyan outhit Ferrum, 8-2, and benefited from a trio of doubles: one each by Julia Sinnett, Julia Piotrowski and Maria Weddle.

Piotrowski was 2 of 3 with two RBIs.

The Marlins were plagued by three errors, while the Panthers committed two.

Virginia Wesleyan starter Emily Seale (9-2) lasted one inning. She surrendered one hit, four walks and struck out three.

The Panthers won without the benefit of an extra base hit.

Sears tossed seven innings. She permitted eight hits and four walks, while striking out two.

Cunningham collected both of Ferrum’s hits; she was 2 of 3 with an RBI.

In the second game, the Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the last of the third when Myia Smith smacked a triple to right centerfield.

Virginia Wesleyan rallied for two runs in the top of the fourth, but its 2-1 lead was short-lived.

In the bottom of the fourth, Sears belted a solo home run to tie the score.

The Marlins broke the stalemate with two runs in the top of the sixth.

Trailing 4-2, Cunningham drove in Weaver with a double in the last of the sixth, then Eure drove in the tying and winning runs with a base hit to left field that brought Nelson and Autumn Overfelt home.

Maggie McCray started for the Panthers and worked five innings. She allowed seven hits, three walks and two earned runs, while striking out three.

In two innings of relief, Sears gasve up a hit and struck out two.

Caitlin Myers was 2 of 3 with a double and an RBI for the Marlins.

Piotrowski (1-2) was charged with the loss. She pitched a 1/3 of an inning and surrendered one hit and two walks.

Cunningham was 2 of 3 with a double and an RBI and Weaver was 2 of 3.

Panthers take two from Shenandoah

FERRUM - Ferrum College’s softball team followed its doubleheader sweep of reigning NCAA Division III national champion Virginia Wesleyan University, the Panthers took two from league foe Shenandoah University Sunday at American National Bank Field.

The Panthers (14-6, 4-0 ODAC) won game one, 4-0, and completed the sweep with a 4-3 triumph in game two.

In the first game, Ferrum scored two runs in the fourth inning and two in the fifth.

The Panthers collected seven hits, all singles, and each team committed three errors.

Starting pitcher Lindsey Sears (9-3) tossed a complete game, one-hit, shutout. She walked one and struck out four.

In the fourth, RBI base hits by Carly Nelson and Myia Smith produced Ferrum’s two runs.

In the fifth, Skyler Swaney drove in a run with a bunt single and Breanna Weaver brought home a run with a base hit.

Smith was 2 of 4 and Swaney was 2 of 3.

Shenandoah starter Megan Scalley (3-5) surrendered seven hits, two walks and three earned runs, while striking out three in five innings.

In the second game, Shenandoah (5-11, 2-2 ODAC) scored two runs in the first and one in the fourth.

Ferrum countered with a run in the first and three in the third.

The Panthers outhit the Hornets, 6-5, and won despite committing five errors, while the Hornets played mistake-free defense.

BayLee Jenkins drove in a run and Arlene Miller scored on a wild pitch as Shenandoah crafted a 2-0 lead after 1/2 an inning.

Smith smacked a triple that drove in Arielle Eure in the bottom of the first.

An RBI triple by Nelson, an RBI ground out by Smith and an RBI single by Sears completed the Panthers’ scoring in the third.

Kristen Blee crossed the plate for the Hornets in the fourth on an error.

Morgan McCray (5-2) tossed a complete-game, five-hitter featurning 10 strikeouts. She yielded a walk and two earned runs.

Shenandoah starter Hannah Maltos (1-6) was tagged with the loss. She surrendered five hits and four earned runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Aleisha Whipple was 2 of 3.

The Panthers return to action Wednesday with a non-conference doubleheader against Carolina University at American National Bank Field.

The first game starts at 4 p.m.