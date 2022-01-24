 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Panthers take on Bridgewater at home

  Updated
  • 0
Ferrum College's Bryce Hall hits the deck and recovers a loose ball during play Saturday against Randolph-Macon College, the No. 1 ranked team in NCAA Division III and an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival, at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

FERRUM - Ferrum College's men's basketball team plays its third home game in five days today when the Panthers face Bridgewater College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) contest at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Panthers (5-10, 0-6 ODAC) seek their first conference win of the season and look to halt a four-game losing streak.

Ferrum brings a 1-6 record in games played at Swartz Gym this season into the contest and a 4-4 mark in outings played on the road and at neutral sites.

The Panthers have yet to win a game in 2020 - their last triumph came in a New Year's Eve matinee at Brevard (N.C.) College.

After tonight, Ferrum has three home regular-season games remaining: Eastern Mennonite University on Saturday, Washington and Lee University (Feb. 9) and University of Lynchburg (Feb. 16).

The Panthers are the only team in the ODAC without a conference victory.

The top 10 teams in the league standings advance to the conference's postseason tournament. Ferrum and Randolph College (1-7 ODAC) are on the proverbial outside looking in as of today.

Bridgewater (6-8, 2-4 ODAC) brings a two-game winning streak into the contest, but the Eagles are 1-5 in road games this season.

The Eagles were 4-6 after 10 games and 2-2 in 2022.

Bridgewater averages 71.8 points-per-game, 34.3 rebounds-per-game and 11.8 assists-per-game.

The Eagles are converting 40.9% of their shots from the field, 29.6% of their 3-point field goal tries and 69.6% of their free-throw attempts.

The Panthers average 70.3 points-per-game, 37.3 rebounds-per-game and 12.6 assists-per-game.

Ferrum is making 41% of its shots, 32.5% of its 3-point field goal attempts and 68% of its free-throw tries.

