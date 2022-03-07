Panthers top Covenant in three-game set

KODAK, Tenn. - Ferrum College completed a two-day, three-game non-conference baseball series with Covenant (Ga.) College Saturday, by splitting a doubleheader: the Panthers lost the first game, 2-0, and won the series closer, 2-1.

Ferrum opened the series with an 8-4 victory Friday.

"I'm really proud of our team this weekend. We played a solid Covenant team and really good job pounding the strike zone. (Our pitchers) walked one hitter all weekend, and we played solid defense,'' Panthers skipper Ryan Brittle said.

Ferrum and Covenant are former USA South Athletic Conference rivals.

This season, Ferrum is 2-2 in games played against teams from its former league.

"We need to be better at executing on offense, but we will continue to improve on that,'' Brittle said.

Seven innings were played in Saturday's first game and nine frames were played in the second contest.

Covenant scored all of its runs in the top of the seventh.

The Scots (5-6) outhit the Panthers (7-4), 6-4, and each team played error-free defense.

In the bottom of the seventh, Ferrum had runners on first and second with no outs. The Panthers brought the winning run to the plated three times but failed to score.

Conner Austin took the mound in relief for Covenant and earned a save by retiring the side on two strikeouts and a ground out.

Scots starter and winning pitcher Bryce Bollinger (3-0) permitted four hits and four walks in six innings of work. He struck out five.

Panthers starter Will Davis (1-2) absorbed the loss despite a complete-game showing He surrendered two runs and two hits. He struck out six and walked none.

All 10 hits in game one were singles.

In the second game, the Panthers manufactured the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth and held the Scots at bay in the top of the ninth.

Justin Brady's single to right field brought Ozzie Torres home with the game-winner.

Torres was 2 of 3 with a pair of base hits and a run.

The Panthers outhit the Scots, 9-6, and committed the game's lone error.

Ferrum closer Matthew Sheppard (3-0) worked 1 2/3 innings of perfect relief for the win. He struck out two.

Ferrum starter Sal Lettieri, a left hander, tossed 7 1/2 innings and yieled six hits, a run and walk. He struck out four.

Covenant's McKaleb Harlemon was 1 of 3 with an single and an RBI.

Scots reliever Kenny Mills (0-2) allowed one run, two hits and a walk in two innings and was charged with the loss.

Covenant tallied the game's initial run in the top of the fourth.

Davis Yeaman's RBI single in the bottom of the fifth drove in Bryce Thacker with the tying run.

Tyler Cox hit a double for the Scots, while Thacker smacked a double for the Panthers. Those were the game's only extra base hits.

In Friday's first game, Ferrum starter Cameron Mullins (Franklin County) surrendered four hits and a run in seven innings to earn the victory. He walked none and struck out seven to improve his record to 2-0.

The Panthers led from wire-to-wire, scoring three runs in the last of the second, one in the fifth, one in the sixth, two in the seventh and one in the eighth.

The Scots countered with one run in the sixth, one in the eighth and two in the ninth.

Ferrum outhit Covennt, 11-10, and each team committed an error.

The Panthers held a pair of six-run leads: 7-1 after seven innings and 8-2 after eight frames.

Cox belted a home run for the Scots, while Joseph Ridenour, Chris Savage and Andrew Brock each hit a double.

Torres smacked a home run and Clayton Michael hit a triple.

Aaron Northcutt (0-2) was charged with the loss for Covenant. He yielded 10 hits and five runs in 5 2/3 innings, while striking out four and walking none.

Dawson Wiggins worked two innings of relief for Ferrum and give up six hits and three runs. He walked none and struck out two.