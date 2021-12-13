 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Panthers win one, lose one at home
0 comments
WOMEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Panthers win one, lose one at home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Panthers win one, lose one at home

Ferrum College senior Katrina Anderson (top) works over her opponent during a tri-match against Emory & Henry College and Greensboro (N.C.) College. Anderson won each of her two bouts, one of which was an exhibition by pin.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

FERRUM - Ferrum College's women's wrestling team split a pair of dual matches Friday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium, losing to Emory & Henry College, 14-10, and defeating Greensboro (N.C.) College, 15-5.

Also, Greensboro edged Emory & Henry, 7-6.

The two matches are Ferrum's only home matches this season.

In Ferrum's match against Emory & Henry, the Wasps won two bouts by forfeit and one by technical fall.

Dafne Aguilar Martinez (123 pounds), Maryanne Walker (130 pounds) and Andreia Langley (191 pounds) each won bouts for the Wasps.

For the Panthers, Katrina Anderson (136 pounds) and Ryann Tyree (170 pounds) won bouts by forfeit.

Anderson won an exhibition bout by pin in 24 seconds.

In the victory over Greensboro, Anderson won by pin and Tyree and Gabby Mendoza (191 pounds) each won by forfeit.

Ariana Wolkerstorfer (123 pounds) won by forfeit for the Pride.

In Greensboro's triumph over Emory & Henry, Wolkerstorfer won by technical fall, Isabela Ruiz (130 pounds) won by decision, 6-2, and Langley won by forfeit.

Ferrum returns to action Saturday, in the Wasps Open.

The tournament is hosted by Emory & Henry.

ON THE MAT: Anderson, the Panthers' lone senior, was honored in a pre-match ceremony.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles reveals if she will return to the Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics