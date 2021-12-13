Panthers win one, lose one at home

FERRUM - Ferrum College's women's wrestling team split a pair of dual matches Friday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium, losing to Emory & Henry College, 14-10, and defeating Greensboro (N.C.) College, 15-5.

Also, Greensboro edged Emory & Henry, 7-6.

The two matches are Ferrum's only home matches this season.

In Ferrum's match against Emory & Henry, the Wasps won two bouts by forfeit and one by technical fall.

Dafne Aguilar Martinez (123 pounds), Maryanne Walker (130 pounds) and Andreia Langley (191 pounds) each won bouts for the Wasps.

For the Panthers, Katrina Anderson (136 pounds) and Ryann Tyree (170 pounds) won bouts by forfeit.

Anderson won an exhibition bout by pin in 24 seconds.

In the victory over Greensboro, Anderson won by pin and Tyree and Gabby Mendoza (191 pounds) each won by forfeit.

Ariana Wolkerstorfer (123 pounds) won by forfeit for the Pride.

In Greensboro's triumph over Emory & Henry, Wolkerstorfer won by technical fall, Isabela Ruiz (130 pounds) won by decision, 6-2, and Langley won by forfeit.