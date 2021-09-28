Pardon's interception begs no pardon and interrupts homecoming

Then, the Titans displayed a quick-strike scoring acumen -as it took one play for Hidden Valley to score.

Dragovich, who completed 14 of 25 passes for 252 yards, hit Braxton Dunnings with a 64-yard scoring strike with 3:13 showing.

But the Titans failed to square the score because of a missed point-after-touchdown kick.

Ironically, Dunnings, who caught two passes for 80 yards, dropped a TD pass in the first quarter when he was wide open.

Trailing by one, Pardon performed his heroics.

"I'don't know who it was, I got a little block. Then, I hit it with a move and I was in the end zone,'' Pardon said.

Foutz attempted to chase Pardon down, but his effort was to no avail.

FCHS sideline boss J.R. Edwards, a former Hidden Valley head coach, said he made an incorrect call on the interception.

"We get to a critical point in the game, and I make a pretty bad call and put us in a bad position,'' Edwards said.

"I told the kids,'That's on me.' "We are all going to take that one together.''