Pardon's interception begs no pardon and interrupts homecoming

Another set of fives proved prophetic in Friday's non-district football battle between Hidden Valley and Franklin County.
The two teams combined for five touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles committed five turnovers.
That fifth miscue produced the fifth TD as the Titans claimed their fifth victory and spoiled the Eagles' homecoming with a 28-21 triumph at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
The Titans (5-0) tallied two of their three final frame TDs. in the closing 3:13 to earn their first victory in a four-game series, a set in which they'd been outscored 100-42 in those initial three encounters.
Linebacker Max Pardon returned Eli Foutz's second interception of the contest 20 yards for the winning score.
The Eagles (1-3) were nursing a 21-20 lead at the time.
The Titans broke a stalemate at 7 through three periods when quarterback Sam Dragovich, a week removed from throwing for five TDs in a 55-51 shoot-out, non-district victory over Glenvar, tossed a 29-yard scoring pass to Joey Strong on the first play of the fourth stanza.
FCHS running back Jahylen Lee, a week removed from rushing for five TDs in a non-district road win at Magna Vista, found the end zone from 20 yards to even the count at 14, and following a Jamerise Holland interception and 39-yard run, Lee scored again - this time with 3:30 remaining to produce the Eagles' last lead.
Then, the Titans displayed a quick-strike scoring acumen -as it took one play for Hidden Valley to score.
Dragovich, who completed 14 of 25 passes for 252 yards, hit Braxton Dunnings with a 64-yard scoring strike with 3:13 showing.
But the Titans failed to square the score because of a missed point-after-touchdown kick.
Ironically, Dunnings, who caught two passes for 80 yards, dropped a TD pass in the first quarter when he was wide open.
Trailing by one, Pardon performed his heroics.
"I'don't know who it was, I got a little block. Then, I hit it with a move and I was in the end zone,'' Pardon said.
Foutz attempted to chase Pardon down, but his effort was to no avail.
FCHS sideline boss J.R. Edwards, a former Hidden Valley head coach, said he made an incorrect call on the interception.
"We get to a critical point in the game, and I make a pretty bad call and put us in a bad position,'' Edwards said.
"I told the kids,'That's on me.' "We are all going to take that one together.''
Hidden Valley attempted to enhance its lead to 10 points, but the Eagles blocked Brody Layman's 22-yard field goal try.
Layman sustained what was believed to be a quad injury on the kick. He was taken from the field on a stretcher by emergency personnel.
Foutz, the Eagles' second-year starter, completed 14 of 23 passes for 169 yards, but was responsible for three of FCHS's turnovers. Lee, who rushed for 185 yards on 27 totes, scored three TDs, but fumbled twice.
Dragovich ran for the Titans' first TD. His scoring rush covered six yards and evened the count just before intermission.
FCHS did sack Dragovich four times.
The Eagles were penalized eight times for 93 yards.
Hidden Valley's five-game winning streak is its best since 2014 when the Titans won seven in a row.
FCHS's loss is its second at home this season and ends a two-game winning streak on homecoming.
It was the Eagles' 71st homecoming game; they were 4-1 in five homecoming outings prior to the setback. They've won 42 times on homecoming.
The two teams accounted for 650 yards of offense.
Foutz completed passes to four receivers. Between rushes, receptions and kick returns, Lee accumulated 31 touches.
The Eagles have Friday night off. They return to action against Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River, Friday, Oct. 8.