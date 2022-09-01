Patriots sweep Eagles in volleyball

ROANOKE—Patrick Henry swept Franklin County, 3-0, Tuesday in a non-district varsity volleyball match.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-11, 25-17.

For the Eagles (1-2), which lost its second straight match, Talaya Holland and Hope Greer each collected three kills, Maddie Caron totaled two kills, nine digs and an ace and Skye Carter distributed eight assists and registered three digs.

Jayvees drop first contestROANOKE—Franklin County’s junior varsity volleyball team lost its first match of the season Tuesday, 3-0 to Patrick Henry in a non-district contest.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-17.

In the first set, Brooke Hamlin and Brylie Altice each tallied four digs and Grace Gawor and Alrice each finished with two kills.

In the second set, Kailey McCown and Gawor led the Eagles in service points.

Gawor served four aces and totaled two kills.

Also, Faron Frye, McCown and Byrlie combined for 10 digs.

Eagles face Salem

in home openerA week removed from a four-point road victory over Bassett in its season opener, Franklin County plays its first home game of the 2022 season against Class 4 Salem tonight at C.I. Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Kickoff is 7 p.m.

It’s the first of three straight home games for the Eagles (1-0).

Salem (0-1) is a week removed from a setback to West Virginia power Martinsburg.

Salem has won seven in a row in the series; Franklin County’s last win came in 2011.

Salem leads the all-time series 19-4, counting the seven-game series (2-4-1) against Salem’s predecessor, Andrew Lewis, the total is 23-6-1.

Benefit tournament

for Eagles baseball is setHARDY -The fifth annual Franklin County High School Baseball Booster Club golf tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8 at Copper Cove Golf Club.

Shot-gun start is 1 p.m.

Lunch will be served beginning at noon.

Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.

Entry fee is $300.

Entry fee includes cart and green fees, lunch, prizes for top finishers, closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt.

Two mulligans and one red tee can be purchased for $15 per player.

It is asked that checks be made to FCHS Baseball Club, P.O. Box 631, Rocky Mount, VA, 24151.

Team captain’s name and team captain’s mailing address, email address and phone number are need on all entry forms.

Email entry form to cihylton34@gmail.com .

Venmo (@EaglesBaseball-BoosterClub) and Paypal (@FCHSBaseball) are accepted forms of payment.

Call Chris with any questions, (540)-493-3344.

SMLCA is hosting

benefit tournamentMONETA—Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) is hosting its seventh annual golf tournament, Saturday, Oct. 8 at The Waterfront Country Club.

To sponsor or create a team call Michelle Agee, (540) 296-3291 or contact her by email: magee@smlca.org .

SML Regional Chamber of Commerce tournament is Oct 14HUDDLESTON—Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is banking on the popularity of its long-standing summer golf tournament with the addition of a fall tournament in October.

The organization’s first fall tournament is set for Friday, Oct. 14 at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club.

Sponsorships and player registrations are being accepted.

Tournament format is 18-hole Captain’s Choice with an afternoon shot-gun start.

Participants are served lunch and have access to the driving range and putting green.

A variety of prizes and awards are presented following play.

For information or to register, log on to visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-fall-classic-golf-tournament or contact Erin Stanley, (540) 721-1203 or estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com .

SML Post 62 schedules

charity tournamentHUDDLESTON—Smith Mountain Lake American Legion Post 62 is staging its first charity golf tournament today (Friday, Sept. 2) at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club.

Proceeds benefit local veterans in need.

Cost is $80 for single players, $300 for a team of four players.

Cost includes green and cart fees, a box lunch and goody bag.

Range warm-up is 11:30 a.m., followed by registration at noon and a shot-gun start at 1 p.m.

For sponsorship information, contact Brian Keaton, (717) 813-3965 or blksr@yahoo.com .

Fall Prospect Day is setFERRUM—Ferrum College has scheduled a Fall Prospect Day for women’s lacrosse for Saturday, Sept. 10 on the college campus.

Activities are from 9 a.m. to noon, with registration beginning at 8 a.m.

There are a limited number of spots available.

Payment and liability forms can be submitted on Sept. 10.

Both are available on Ferrum’s women’s lacrosse page at wwwferrumpantherr.com .

To secure a spot, email head coach Karen Harvey at kharvey@ferrum.edu .

Osprey 5K and 10K races

are Oct. 22MONETA—Friends of Smith Mountain Lake SP is staging the annual Osprey 5K and 10K races Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.

Register online at runsignup.com .

For information visit www.smispfriends.com/Osprery 10K5K