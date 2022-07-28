Perry accepts assistant coaching post at N.C. Wesleyan

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. - Former Franklin County and Randolph College standout Sarah Perry has been has accepted an assistant coaching position with North Carolina Wesleyan University’s women’s lacrosse team.

N.C. Wesleyan competes in the NCAA Division III USA South Athletic Conference along with Meredith, Southern Virginia, Methodist, Piedmont, Huntingdon, Pfeiffer, Brevard and William Peace.

The Bishops, who restarted their program in 2018, finished 3-7 in conference play and 4-13 overall last spring. They opened their season with six straight losses and finished it with seven straight setbacks.

Evan Merrill was named was named head coach earlier this summer.

Merrill is a former head men’s lacrosse coach at NCAA Division II Davis &

Elkins (W.Va.) - he led the Senators to a 3-5 record in 2021, his last season as head coach.

Merrill is a former four-year player at Division III Virginia Wesleyan University of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

Perry, Franklin County’s first All-State player in the sport and a four-year performer for the Eagles, served as an assistant coach at Randolph and E.C. Glass High School following her playing career.

A midfielder, Perry earned third team ODAC laurels for the WildCats in 2021 - her senior year.

At the time, she was the ninth Randolph women’s lacrosse athlete to receive all-league honors and the first since 2016.

Perry scored 49 goals and distributed five assists for 54 points during her senior campaign.

Her 49 goals were the most in one season since Taylor Klevenz had 51 in 2015.

Also, she finished fourth in the ODAC in goals scored, ninth in points and tied for third in shots attempted.

Her 54 points rank as the sixth most in a season. She scored at least one goal in every match in her collegiate season.

Perry’s 13 goals against Sweet Briar College established a new program and new conference standards for goals in match. It surpassed her mark of 11 from her junior campaign.

Perry’s 67 draw controls won was a new, season-best record and ranked as the second-best mark in program history and third in the conference.

Defensively, she caused 18 turnovers, which tied for sixth in the ODAC, and 25 ground balls.

Also, she was named 2018 Female Rookie of the Year while leading Randolph in goals and assists her freshman year. She led her team in goals in 2019 and 2020.

Perry earned her bachelor's in biology from Randolph and studied in the Master's of Coaching and Sport Leadership program during the 2021-2022 academic year.