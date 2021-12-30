Phillips and Means lead Knights' jousting of Eagles

Miles Phillips and Donovan Means combined for 35 points Wednesday in leading Thomas Dale to a 65-44 non-district boys varsity basketball triumph over Franklin County on he final night of the four-game McDonald's Christmas Classic at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

In Wednesday's first game, Patrick Henry defeated Cosby.

Thomas Dale (4-3), led by former FCHS head coach Keyode Rogers, now in his second year in charge of the Knights, is a season removed from winning the Class 6 Region A championship and advancing to the state tournament.

Phillips tallied a game-best 19 points, while Means finished with 16 and seven other players contributed points to Thomas Dale's victory.

FCHS (4-5), which lost to Thomas Dale in last season's regional quarterfinals, suffers its third straight setback.

The Knights led from wire-to-wire in the contest, one in which the count was never deadlocked.

Thomas Dale netted 12 of the game's first 13 points and led by 15, 20-5, at the end of the first quarter.

The Knights would offset consecutive baskets by Nasir Holland with a seven-point surge to up the ante to 20 points, 29-9. Then, the Eagles finished the half with an 8-0 run that featured two deuces by Haven Mullins and one by Jahylen Lee.

Thomas Dale produced its own 8-0 run at the start of the third period to push the difference back to 20.

Phillips ignited that surge with a three-point play and later registered a second one that enabled the Knights to double the spread, 44-22. By the end of the quarter, the Knights led by 24, 48-24.

Jordan Hering accounted for the Eagles' first points of the final frame when he swished a 3-pointer.

Trailing 60-37, the Eagles got seven straight points from David Kasey on two baskets and a three-point play.

That run would finish FCHS's scoring as Thomas Dale would tally the game's final four points to complete a 21-point win.

Also scoring for the Knights were Jase Callahan with seven points, Tyler Leinberger and Ray Baugh each with five, Ben Keeys with four, Conner Pleasants with three and Jamesen Goins, Xavier Paige and Stephon Hicks each with two.

FCHS was 17 of 38 (45%) from the field with 15 two-pointers, two 3-pointers and an 8 of 13 (61.5%) showing from the free-throw line.

Mullins scored a team-best 12 points.

Also scoring were Kasey with nine points, McGhee (one 3-pointer) with six, Hering (one 3-pointer) with five, Holland and Eli Foutz each with four and Lee and Tucker Harvey each with two.

FCHS's next game is Tuesday against Blue Ridge District rival William Fleming.

Tip off in Roanoke is 7 p.m.