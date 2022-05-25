Pigg River Ramble returns June 4

SIX-MILE POST - Canoes and kayaks return to the water Saturday, June 4 for the first Pigg River Ramble since 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation, which stages the event to cancel the Ramble in 2020 and 2021.

Also, the Ramble was not contested in 2018 because of inclement weather.

The Pigg River Ramble was rechristened in 2002. It starts from Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex and ends at Lynch Park in Rocky Mount.

In 2019, Zach Freedle won the Pigg River Ramble for the second time; he also claimed top laurels in 2015.

Freedle guided his canoe along an eight-mile course in 1:35.42 - the second fastest time since the race was rechristened. Freedle's winning time in 2015 was 2:08.50.

Besides Freedle, Matthew Mullins (2013, 2016), Steven Knowles (2011, 2012, 2014) and the two-man tandem of John Athowe and Rob Benevento (2006, 2009) have multiple championships to their credit.

In 2019, 54 competitors, singles and tandems, recorded finishing times, 17 others did not finish and four others failed to start.

On Friday and Saturday, two "River of Lights'' are scheduled where patrons can tube under the lights, Recreation Director Paul Chapman said.