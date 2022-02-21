Piggott nets a hat trick in Panthers' first win of season

BREVARD, N.C. - Nathan Piggott netted a hat trick - three goals scored - Saturday to lead Ferrum College's men's lacrosse team to a 6-4 non-conference victory over Brevard (N.C.) College.

The Panthers (1-1) square their record with the win in Brevard's season opener.

With the win Ferrum breaks a nine-match losing streak dating to last season.

Ferrum overcame a 1-0 deficit after the first quarter when Piggott, Justin Carroll and Michael Paolicelli each scored a goal in the second stanza to produce a 3-1 edge.

The Panthers doubled the count, 6-3, after Piggott netted two goals in the third period and Drew Fedorich tallied his team's lone goal of the final frame with five minutes remaining.

Brevard tallied its final goal in the closing two minutes of the match.

Paolicelli and Ballard Early each passed out two assists and Fedorich distributed one.

Panthers goalkeeper Brody Johnson (1-1) collected seven saves in 60m minutes of action and squared his record.

Adam Brooks claimed possession of eight ground balls.

Andrew McDonald scored two goals and passed out an assist for Brevard (0-1) and Finnegan McCormick distributed two assists.

Goalkeeper Devin McCarragher (0-1) played all 60 minutes. He registered 15 saves and claimed possession of eight ground balls.

At match's end, Ferrum held advantages in shots (31-21), ground balls (47-38) and face offs won (7-6).

Ferrum was 25 of 31 in clears as opposed to Brevard's 25 of 33 clip.

The Tornados committed 34 turnovers to the Panthers' 33.

Ferrum was 1 of 2 in man-up scoring chances, while Brevard was 2 of 8.

The Panthers return to action Saturday against Greensboro (N.C.) College.

Match time at W.B. Adams Stadium is 7 p.m.