PLAYING IN MYRTLE BEACH

Franklin County's varsity baseball team is playing four games in Myrtle Beach, S,C. in the Mingo Bay Classic this week. The Eagles (6-3) defeated Hedgesville (W.Va.), 9-2 in their first game and lost 2-1 to North Lincoln, N.C. Wednesday. They face Elyria (Ohio) and Midview (Ohio) Thursday and Friday. The Eagles' loss Wednesday stopped a two-game winning streak.