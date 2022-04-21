 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PLAYING IN MYRTLE BEACH

A Franklin County base runner dives back to the first-base bag during the Eagles' 10-0 non-district triumph over Hidden Valley last week.  The Eagles, who are playing four games this week in the Mingo Classic in Myrtle Beach, are 6-3, 2-0 in the Blue Ridge District. Next week, they resume league play at Northside on Tuesday (April 26) and home against Staunton River on Friday (April 29).

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Franklin County's varsity baseball team is playing four games in Myrtle Beach, S,C. in the Mingo Bay Classic this week. The Eagles (6-3) defeated Hedgesville (W.Va.), 9-2 in their first game and lost 2-1 to North Lincoln, N.C. Wednesday. They face Elyria (Ohio) and Midview (Ohio) Thursday and Friday. The Eagles' loss Wednesday stopped a two-game winning streak.

