Popular Franklin County teacher and coach dies at 54

"Matt is definitely a character guy,' Jones said. "I'm extremely pleased that he's decided to join our staff and I'm happy that we've got someone of his caliber.

"I'm trying to get the best coaches (to Franklin County) that I can get and I'm trying to retain the coaches who I feel like will fit our system the best,' Jones said.

"It just seemed like the right thing to do. (Franklin County), that's where I'm from,' Foutz said in 2009. "... It's not a football decision -- the kids (at Martinsville) have been very good. I feel bad that we haven't won more than we have, but that end of it has been very enjoyable.''

FCHS and Martinsville played in 2009 and 2010 with the Eagles winning both games.

In 2009, the Eagles won the first of three consecutive Western Valley District championships and they earned their first postseason victory, 37-35, over Colonial Forge in Division 6 Northwest Region contest played in Bealton.

In 2009, 2010 and 2011, the Eagles were 27-9 and also earned postseason victories over Woodbridge (2010 at home) and Colonial Forge (2011 at home).

The Eagles suffered semifinal-round losses to Battlefield (2009, 2011) and Colonial Forge (2010). The 2011 match-up against Battlefield was contested at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Foutz's final coaching assignment came at Benjamin Franklin Middle School where he served as an assistant on an Eagles club that finished undefeated and won the Roanoke Valley Middle School District title.

The Eagles were led on the field by Foutz's son, Eli, the team's quarterback.

The younger Foutz has been the varsity club's signal caller each of the past two years.

Prior to taking the Martinsville job, Foutz served as head coach at Class A Chatham for nine years.

During his tenure there, the Cavaliers reached the regional title game and stopped an extended winning streak by Gretna, which competed in the Dogwood District with Chatham.

Foutz is a former quarterback at North Cross School in Roanoke and at NCAA Division III Bridgewater College. Foutz's father, Richard Foutz, who passed away at age 70, is the Eagles' longest-tenured head coach - he guided the Eagles to 38 victories during a 10-year term (1965-1974) patrolling the sidelines.

Foutz also is survived by his wife of 25 years, Hila, a daughter, Holland and two brothers, Scott and Chad, a former baseball player at Virginia Tech.