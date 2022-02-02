Quakers quell Panthers for a second time, 91-73

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Guilford (N.C.) College claimed its eighth win in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's basketball play and its second this season over Ferrum College Tuesday, 91-73 at Ragan-Brown Field House.

Paced by the play of Liam Ward, the Quakers (12-4, 8-1 ODAC) outscored the Panthers (5-14, 0-10 ODAC) by 10 points, 46-36, in the first half and by eight points, 45-37, after intermission.

Guilford, a winner of two straight games is in second place in the ODAC standings, 1 1/2 games in arrears to undefeated Randolph-Macon College (10-0), who ranks first in the 12-team league.

Overshadowed by the Panthers' loss, their eighth in a row, was the showing of Jamar Butler, who netted a career-best 21 points and distributed four assists.

Butler and James Smith Jr. each swished a 3-pointer early in the match-up to account for a 6-2 lead.

Guilford squared the count at 9, then tallied a run of seven straight points that produced a 16-0 edge.

The Quakers led by 12 points, 33-21 after Luke Proctor drained a 3-pointer with 6:41 showing.

The difference was 10 (46-36) with 50 seconds before the break after Butler drained a 3-pointer off an assist from Bryce Hall.

The Quakers pushed the spread to 14 points, 55-41, following two free throws by Davis Jordan two minutes into the second half.

Guilford led by 27 points, 80-53, after a Ward jumper singed the net with about eight minutes to play.

The Panthers did mange to craft a 20-11 scoring surge from that point, a run that would bring the final deficit to 18 points.

Ferrum has surrendered 90 or more points twice this season - the other such time was in the Panthers' season-opening non-conference loss to Greensboro (N.C.) College at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Davis and Tyler Dearman each finished with 17 points, Jaylen Gore scored 14 and passed out seven assists and Julius Burch grabbed a game-best 11 rebounds.

Butler scored 15 of his 21 points by swishing five 3-pointers.

Michael Spraggins totaled 14 points and 12 tallied 12.

The Panthers lost despite converting 43.6% (24 of 55) of their shots from the field as opposed the Quakers' 42.9% (30 of 70) clip.

Guilford won the rebounding battle, 40-36, and distributed 17 assists to Ferrum's 11.

The Panthers committed 15 turnovers to the Quakers' six.

At game's end, Guilford held advantages in points off turnovers (20-5), second-chance points (17-9) and bench points (36-23), while Ferrum held edges in points in the paint (20-18) and fast break points (11-9).

Guilford is the alma mater of Panthers head coach Tyler Sanborn and assistant coach Carson Long. Both are former standout players for the Quakers.

Ferrum travels to Lynchburg for a 2 p.m. matinee against ODAC foe Randolph College Saturday.