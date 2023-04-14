GREENSBORO, N.C. - Guilford (N.C.) College defeated Ferrum College, 10-2, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball match-up Tuesday.

The Panthers outhit the Quakers, 10-9, but committed five errors, while the Quakers played mistake-free defense.

Guilford (15-14-1, 4-9-1 ODAC), which defeated Ferrum (9-20, 3-11 ODAC) for the second time this season, took a 2-1 lead in the fourth and produced five runs in the fifth inning to expand its lead to 7-1.

The Quakers tallied their final three runs in the last of the eighth, and the Panthers completed the scoring with a run in the top of the ninth.

Ferrum suffered its fifth straight loss.

Jackson Marcellus (6-2) worked six innings for the victory. He permitted eight hits, a walk and an earned run, while striking out two.

Nick Boles was 2 of 4 for Guilford with a double and two RBIs, while Grayson Tudor was 1 of 1 with a run and two RBIs.

Dawson Wiggins (0-1) was tagged with the loss for the Panthers. In one inning of work, he surrendered two runs and a walk.

Russell Golembe was 2 of 4 for Ferrum with a double, a triple and a run and Ozzie Torres nwas 1 of 4 with an RBI.

Also, Elijah Byrd was 2 of 3 and Enrique Diaz was 2 of 4.

Ferrum collected four extra-base hits - three doubles and a triple - a sacrifice fly and a stolen base.

Guilford hit a pair of doubles and a pair of sacrifice flies.

Ferrum returns to action Saturday against ODAC rival Virginia Wesleyan University at W.B. Adams Field.

The league doubleheader begins at 1 p.m. with a second game to follow at 3 p.m.

Hopke joins Ferrum football staff

FERRUM - AJ Hopke has joined Ferrum College’s football staff as an assistant coach and defensive backs coach.

Hopke served as a defensive analyst at East Carolina (N.C.) University in 2022 and two years as defensive coordinator at St. Andrew’s (N.C.) university from 2020-2022 after being promoted from defensive assistant from 2017-2022.

Also, he served as an assistant coach at Lenoir Rhyne (N.C.) University from 2013-2017.

At St. Andrew’s, Hopke worked with the defensive coaching staff on play calling, game plans scouting reports and practice scheduled and he served as the Knights strength and conditioning coach.

Also, Hopke helped guide the careers of two All-Americans and 19 all-conference players.

Hopke began his duties at Ferrum March 1.

Eagles win first game in Mingo Bay Classic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Franklin County’s varsity baseball team won its first game in the 2023 Mingo Bay Classic, 10-5, over Austintown (Ohio) Fitch.

Preston Crowl belted a home run for the Eagles and Ean Anderson and Drew Keen combined for the pitching victory.

CIRCLING THE BASES: Franklin County lost 6-1 Lugoff-Elgin (S.C.) in Wednesday's action.

The Eagles conclude play with games scheduled for Thursday and today.

Franklin County resumes Blue Ridge District play at William Byrd Tuesday. Game time in Vinton is 5:30 p.m.

Guilford sweeps Ferrum in softball

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Guilford (N.C.) College swept Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball doubleheader, winning 7-1 and 4-3.

Grace Calus’ 3 of 3 performance at the plate in the first game the led the Quakers (19-11, 9-3 ODAC).

Calus belted a double, scored a run and drove in a run.

For Ferrum (10-12, 2-6 ODAC), Lyndsey Sears was 2 of 3 with an RBI in the first game.

In the second game, Sears, Abby McGuire and Skyler Swaney each collected two hits in three plate appearances for the Panthers.

Quakers down Panthers in women’s tennis

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Guilford (N.C.) College won four singles matches and two doubles contests for a 6-3 women’s tennis victory over Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) match Tuesday.

Winning for the Panthers in singles were Hannah Huffman at position No. 5 in straight sets (6-0, 6-1) and Gabby Mendoza at position No. 6 by forfeit.

In doubles, Huffman and Mendoza won by forfeit at position No. 3.

Ferrum returns to action today (Friday, April 14) against ODAC foe Virginia Wesleyan University. Match time is 4 p.m. at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.

NET CORDS: Shenandoah University shut out Ferrum, 9-0, in a conference match played in Winchester Sunday.

The Panthers are 3-10, 0-6 in the ODAC.

Shenandoah blanks Ferrum men

WINCHESTER - Shenandoah University shut out Ferrum College, 9-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s tennis match Sunday.

The Hornets are 9-3, 5-1 in the ODAC; the Panthers are 1-9, 0-6 in the ODAC.

Baseball Youth Night is April 28 at Naff Field

Franklin County Baseball is staging, Franklin County High School Baseball Youth Night, Friday April 28.

The Eagles junior varsity and varsity squads are inviting all Franklin County youth baseball players to run out on the field with them in a doubleheader against Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River.

First pitch for the JV game is 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity contest at 6:30 p.m.

Cost is $7 to get into the game at W.W. Naff Jr. Field, which is on the campus of Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Concessions are sold during both games.

Players wearing their jerseys to the concession window receive a free ring pop.

For information, text (828) 238-4443.

Chug for the Jug is April 29

The annual Chug for the Jug 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 29 at Franklin County High School.

Proceeds from the race benefit the track and field and cross country programs at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Overall and age group champions receive a commemorative jug for their efforts.

Those interested in competing can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug.

