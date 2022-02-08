Randolph defeats Panthers for a second time, 88-64

LYNCHBURG—A trio of players combined for 59 points Saturday to lead Randolph College to an 88-64 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball triumph over Ferrum College at The Michaels Athletic Center.

Randolph’s victory is its fifth this season and its second in league play, both at Ferrum’s expense.

The WildCats (5-15, 2-10 ODAC) got 20 points each from Danny Bickey and Jordan Phillips-McLoyd and 19 points from Jerry Goodman.

Bickey (4 of 10) and Phillips-McLoyd (5 of 8) were a combined 9 of 18 (50%) from the 3-point arc.

An 11-5 first-half run by Randolph produced a 21-12 edge.

Following that run, the WildCats closed the half with a 15-9 surge that enabled Randolph to build a 17-point, 53-36 advantage at intermission.

Randolph was ahead 58-40 when the WildCats crafted a 10-0 run to push the spread to 28 points, 68-40.

From that point, the Panthers outscored the WildCats (5-16, 0-12 ODAC) 24-20.

Ferrum’s loss is its 10th in a row.

Bickey grabbed five rebounds and Goodman distributed three assists.

Michael Spraggins led the Panthers with 11 points, while Taqwain Drummond scored 10 and Hunter Ladler netted nine.

Ferrum plays ODAC foe Washington and Lee at home Wednesday. Tip off at William P. Swartz Gymnasium is 7 p.m.

Lynchburg rallies for 5-point win over FerrumLYNCHBURG—University of Lynchburg rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit for a 73-68 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball victory over Ferrum College at John M. Turner Gymnasium.

The Hornets (13-6, 7-3 ODAC) trailed 38-27 at intermission, but they erased that deficit by outscoring the Panthers, 46-30, in the second half.

Jamar Butler’s three-point play for Ferrum (5-15, 0-11 ODAC) produced a deadlock at 66 with 2:49 to play.

Then, Lynchburg responded with a verdict-rendering 7-2 scoring surge.

The Hornets equaled the score at 56 with 8:10 left after a basket by T.C. Thacker.

Moments later, the Hornets took their first lead, 61-60, when Israel Lockery converted a lay-up with 4:43 to play.

But the Panthers regained the lead on a three-point play 30 seconds later by Taqwain Drummond, 63-61.

The Panthers led by 11 at halftime, but Lynchburg’s Kavon James’ swished a 3-pointer with 13:14 showing to cut Ferrum’s lead to 48-47, then, one minute later, James made a lay-up to square the count at 49.

Ferrum broke the stalemate when Drummond netted five consecutive points by hitting a 3-point and a lay-up, 54-49.

The Panthers scored 10 of the game’s first 12 points.

During the surge that last 3 1/2 minutes, Michael Spraggins swished two 3-pointers and James Smith Jr. made a pair of lay-ups.

The Hornets used a 17-9 run to tie the score at 19; the run erased about eight minutes from the clock.

The Panthers regained the lead and expanded it with a 19-8 surge to finish the half.

Ferrum made 26 of 62 (41.9%) of its shots from the field as opposed to Lynchburg’s 37.3% (22 of 59).

The Hornets won the rebounding battle, 41-40, and distributed 15 assists to 11 for the Panthers.

Ferrum committed 16 turnovers to Lynchburg’s 11.

At game’s end, the Hornets held advantages in points off turnovers (18-7) and second-chance points (15-9), while the Panthes held edges in points in the paint (26-22) and bench points (32-18).

Fast break points were even at 2.

Thacker and Lockery each tallied 16 points to lead Lynchburg, while James scored 12.

Drummond led Ferrum with a game-best 20 points, while Smith netted 14 and Butler finished with 11.

Spraggins registered a double-double: 11 points, 11 rebounds.