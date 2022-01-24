Randolph reigns in ODAC shootout

FERRUM - Ferrum College scored 55 points after intermission Thursday, but even that offensive outburst was not strong enough to overtake Randolph College.

The Panthers and the WildCats, who rank at the bottom of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball standings, staged a hoops shootout at William P. Swartz Gymnasium with the WildCats earning their first conference triumph of the season, 86-81.

Randolph (4-11, 1-6 ODAC) led from wire-to-wire in a contest where the two combatants combined for 167 points.

Oddly enough, the scored was tied only twice and the Panthers (5-9, 0-5 ODAC) produced both of those deadlocks: first at 63 on a basket by James Smith Jr. with 6:21 showing, then at 71 on a lay-up by Hunter Ladler, with 4:01 to play.

From that point, Randolph outscored Ferrum, 15-10, to secure the victory.

Of those 15 points, only four came from the field - a basket by Jordan Phillipsmcloy, which followed a time out and broke the stalemate. and a 3-pointer by Evan Makle, which produced a 78-71 lead.

The WildCats did the rest of their damage from the free-throw line; they were 10 of 12 while in the double bonus.

The Panthers were within four points, 78-74, after a Smith 3-pointer with 1:29 to play and three points, 80-77, after a Darius Kemp trey with 1:03 to go.

Two free throws by Taqwain Drummond pulled Ferrum within two points, 81-79, with 37.6 seconds remaining and a Kemp deuce with 26.9 seconds pulled the Panthers to within one, 82-81.

But that was as close as Ferrum would get.

“I’m proud of the effort in the second half. Our guys battled and got us back in the game,’’ Ferrum head coach Tyler Sanborn said.

“Being down 20, it’s easy to roll over, but our guys chose to fight. We have a lot to clean up and two improve upon.’’

Randolph made 14 of 18 (77.8%) of its tries from the line after intertmission and was 19 of 27 (70.4%) for the game.

The WildCats led by 16 points, 42-26, at halftime and by 20, 48-28, after consecutive 3-pointers early in the second half. But after two free throws by Drummond with 13:59 to play, the difference was 10, 52-42.

Later, the teams would trade 3-pointers and Randolph would craft a 12-point, 59-47, edge.

Then, Ferrum netted 10 unanswered points that forced the WildCats to take a time out with 9:15 to play.

Ayden Gamble scored half of the Panthers’ points on two free throws and a 3-point play following an offensive rebound. Michael Spraggins finished the surge with a trey.

A 59-57 Randolph edge was enhanced to six points, 63-57, before Ferrum made up those points on a Spraggins’ basket, two Drummond free throws and Smith’s game-equaling basket.

Jerry Goodman broke the tie for the WildCats with 6:00 left and later, he hit a basket to produce a three-point, 68-65, lead.

With 5:08 to go, Kemp scored and was fouled on the play, but her failed to complete a three-point play that would have squared the score. Makle answered with a 3-pointer for Randolph before Ferrum tied the count at 71.

Randolph scored the game’s initial eight points, but Ferrum countered by tallying 10 of the next 14 - a run that ended when Bryce Hall swished three free throws after he was fouled on a 3-point try.

Then Randolph would get three 3-pointers and a basket to build a 13-point, 25-12, advantage, and later the spread would reach 19 points, 34-15, after a 3-pointer and three deuces accounted for a 9-0 surge.

The WildCats produced two 20-point leads (37-17, 42-22) and a 21-point lead (39-18) following that surge, but the Panthers would end the first half with back-to-back baskets.

Four players provided Randolph with 76 points.

Makle scored 22 points, while Goodman netted 21,Danny Bickey tallied 20 and Phillipsmcloy finished with 13. Four other players accounted for the remaining 10 points.

Also, Makle grabbed a team-best six rebounds.

Kemp led Ferrum with a game-best 23 points, while Ladler pulled down a game-best nine rebounds and Hall distributed a game-best four assists.

Smith scored 17 points, while Drummond and Spraggins finished in double figures with 11 and 10.

A quartet of players accounted for 20 points. Hall paced that group with nine.

Randolph made 45.8% (27 of 59) of its shots to Ferrum’s 41.5% (27 of 65) clip.

The Panthers won the rebounding battle, 43-39, and passed out 14 assists to the WildCats’ eight.

Ferrum held advantages in points off turnovers (25-11), second-chance points (17-7) and points in the paint (34-20) at game’s end.

Turnovers (14-14) and fast break points (2-2) were even.

Randolph held a 39-27 edge in bench scoring.