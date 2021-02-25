Read Mountain tops BFMS in opener

CLOVERDALE - Read Mountain Middle School defeated Benjamin Franklin Middle School, 2-0, in a Roanoke Valley Middle School volleyball match Wednesday.

The contest was the Eagles' season opener.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-14.

Skye Carter led BFMS (0-1) with five aces, while Kamari Holland notched two kills.

Also, Taylor Metts, Eva Custer and Brylie Altice each registered one kill.

Amy McCrickard has replaced Andy Flora, who last served as head coach in 2019, at the Eagles helm.

McCrickard previously served as BFMS's head coach and led the Eagles to an undefeated season during her initial term in charge.

BFMS plays at Andrew Lewis Middle School Monday.