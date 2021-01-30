Reigning champs, reigning runners-up conquer Ospreys

MONETA - Reigning Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state champion Regents of Charlottesville handed Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) its first loss of the 2020-21 season Thursday, 69-33.
The Ospreys (8-1) played without Cole Webster, who was missing from the line-up because of an illness, and without guard Ben Robertson after he broke a bone in his wrist.
The contest was a rematch of last year's state semifinals.
SMLCA has placed third in the state tournament twice in the last three years.
Regents (7-1) led by nine points, 14-5, after the first quarter and by 12, 25-13, at intermission courtesy of an 11-8 second-stanza edge.
SMLCA's deficit reached 18 points, 44-26, after three periods, courtesy of a 19-13 run by Regents.
Regents closed out the game with a 25-7 surge to produce the final 32-point difference.
A return match-up between the two rivals is scheduled for Friday in Charlottesville.
Regents has won five games in a row since suffering its lone loss of the season to date - a 67-64 setback to Timberlake Christian on the road.
The Ospreys saw a nine-game winning streak dating to last season end with its loss.
Eight players scored for Regents.
Quinton Renigar, with 23 points, and Landon Swingler, with 22, combined for 45 of Regent's 69 points.
Mason Neighbors led the Ospreys with 14 points and four other players scored.
Regents swished three 3-point field goals to two for SMLCA.
TIP-INS: The Ospreys lost their second straight game Friday, falling to Westover Christian Academy of Danville, 32-27, on the road.
With the win, Westover, last year's VACA state runner-up, avenges a 51-47 setback to SMLCA suffered earlier this month.
Westover Christian trailed by five points, 24-19, at the start of the final frame, but the Bulldogs captured the eight-minute stanza, 13-3, to claim victory.
SMLCA led 8-2 after the first quarter and 16-11 at intermission despite being outscored by a point, 9-8, in the second quarter.
Each team netted eight points in the third period.
Seven players scored for Westover Christian.
Junior Noah Burton led the Bulldogs with 10 points.
Westover Christian Academy won despite converting only 31% (12 of 39) of its shots from the field as opposed to SMLCA's 46% (12 of 26).
Also, SMLCA won the rebounding battle, 25-15, and each team distributed six assists.
But the Bulldogs collected 17 steals and forced 29 Ospreys' turnovers.
Three players scored for SMLCA.
Sam Smith led the Ospreys with a game-best 15 points on a 7 of 10 (70%) shooting display.
Mason Neighbors finished with nine points and Caleb Colomba tallied three.