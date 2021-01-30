Reigning champs, reigning runners-up conquer Ospreys

MONETA - Reigning Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state champion Regents of Charlottesville handed Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) its first loss of the 2020-21 season Thursday, 69-33.

The Ospreys (8-1) played without Cole Webster, who was missing from the line-up because of an illness, and without guard Ben Robertson after he broke a bone in his wrist.

The contest was a rematch of last year's state semifinals.

SMLCA has placed third in the state tournament twice in the last three years.

Regents (7-1) led by nine points, 14-5, after the first quarter and by 12, 25-13, at intermission courtesy of an 11-8 second-stanza edge.

SMLCA's deficit reached 18 points, 44-26, after three periods, courtesy of a 19-13 run by Regents.

Regents closed out the game with a 25-7 surge to produce the final 32-point difference.

A return match-up between the two rivals is scheduled for Friday in Charlottesville.

Regents has won five games in a row since suffering its lone loss of the season to date - a 67-64 setback to Timberlake Christian on the road.