Riggs resigns from Panthers' helm, accepts post at Mount Union

“We greatly appreciate all the work Ryan Riggs has done for Ferrum College and our wrestling program,” Director of Athletics John Sutyak said. “He has been a valued presence in this department, serving as a head coach of our cross country and women’s wrestling programs, in addition to his main roles as the head and associate head men’s wrestling coach.

“Ryan’s hard work and dedication has been a huge reason for the success of Ferrum College men’s wrestling these past five years. On behalf of Ferrum, I wish Ryan well in his transition from being a Panther, to a Purple Raider.”

Riggs was the Panthers’ top assistant when Ferrum served as the host school for the 2019 NCAA Division III Wrestling National Championships at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.

The event returns to Roanoke in 2023.

The Panthers hosted regional tournaments in Rocky Mount at Franklin County High School’s Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium in 2017 and 2018 and captured the regional championship in 2017, Riggs’ first year as an assistant.

That year, Riggs was cited for his work when he was chosen Regional Assistant Coach of the Year.