Robertson is pitching on Tulsa time

TULSA, Okla. - Nick Robertson, a former standout right-hand pitcher for James Madison University and Franklin County, is beginning his second year of minor league baseball with the Tusla (Olka.) Drillers.

The Drillers are the Class AA affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodges; they compete in the North Division of the Central League (formerly the Texas League) and play a 120-game schedule.

The Drillers opened their 2021 season with a home game at OneOK Field against the Amarillo (Texas) Sod Poodles before a minor-league attendance record 5,000 fans according to a published report. The Drillers lost 4-3.

Tulsa is opening its season with a six-game home stand against Amarillo, a set that continued Wednesday.

The Drillers rebounded from their opening-day loss with an 8-2 win Wednesday, and Robertson made his debut working in relief in the ninth inning.

Robertson, 22, was assigned to the Drillers on Monday. He is listed at 6-foot-6, 265 pounds. He is one of 19 pitchers on the roster, 15 of whom are right-handers.

There was no minor league baseball played in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February, Robertson was invited to the Dodges' major-league camp as one of 30-non 40-man roster players.