Robertson is pitching on Tulsa time

TULSA, Okla. - Nick Robertson, a former standout right-hand pitcher for James Madison University and Franklin County, is beginning his second year of minor league baseball with the Tusla (Olka.) Drillers.
The Drillers are the Class AA affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodges; they compete in the North Division of the Central League (formerly the Texas League) and play a 120-game schedule.
The Drillers opened their 2021 season with a home game at OneOK Field against the Amarillo (Texas) Sod Poodles before a minor-league attendance record 5,000 fans according to a published report. The Drillers lost 4-3.
Tulsa is opening its season with a six-game home stand against Amarillo, a set that continued Wednesday.
The Drillers rebounded from their opening-day loss with an 8-2 win Wednesday, and Robertson made his debut working in relief in the ninth inning.
Robertson, 22, was assigned to the Drillers on Monday. He is listed at 6-foot-6, 265 pounds. He is one of 19 pitchers on the roster, 15 of whom are right-handers.
There was no minor league baseball played in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In February, Robertson was invited to the Dodges' major-league camp as one of 30-non 40-man roster players.
Robertson was a seventh-round draft choice of the Dodges following his red-shirt sophomore year at James Madison in 2019.
Robertson began his professional career in Ogden, Utah - the Dodgers' rookie league affiliate in the Pioneer League and also pitched in the Arizona Fall League.
In Ogden, Robertson pitched in relief and was 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA (earned run average) with one save. In 11 innings, he permitted seven hits and three runs, all of which were earned, while striking out 16 and walking one.
In the Arizona Fall League, Robertson was 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 5.1 innings over five games.
Robertson yielded two hits and an unearned run, while striking out seven and walking none.
In his final year at James Madison, Robertson received All-Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) accolades after posting a 5-1 record with eight saves and a 1.01 ERA.
Also pitching in the Central League is former Ferrum College standout Hunter Peck, a left-hander for the Corpus Christi (Texas) Hooks, the Houston Astros' affiliate.
Peck, 24, pitched at Ferrum for two years, then transferred to Georgia Gwinnett College.
Corpus Christi (1-1) won its first game Wednesday and Peck earned a save in his professional debut. The Hooks defeated the San Antonio Missions, 4-2.
Peck struck out five over two scoreless innings.